10 Sunday Reads

How to Stay Safe:

• Can You Go On Vacation This Summer? Use A Pool? Fly On A Plane? We Asked Seven Experts. (Buzzfeed)

• How To Make Indoor Air Safer (FiveThirtyEight)

• How Much Should You Worry About Air Conditioning and COVID-19? (Slate)

• Worried About Crowded Planes? Know Where Your Airline Stands (New York Times)

• Fauci: I would not get on a plane or eat inside a restaurant (Marketwatch)

• Older Children Spread the Coronavirus Just as Much as Adults, Large Study Finds (New York Times)

• No Bleach and Dirty Rags: How Some Janitors Are Asked to Keep You Virus-Free (New York Times)

• The Sports Bubbles Are Working, So Far (Wall Street Journal) but see Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and other stars question NFL’s coronavirus protocols (Washington Post)

All about Masks:

• Meet the New C.D.C. Director: Walmart. Why are big corporations requiring masks when many states still do not? (New York Times)

• McDonald’s to Require Face Masks in U.S. Restaurants (Wall Street Journal)

• Homemade Face Masks Work Best With Multiple Layers, Study Finds (Bloomberg)

• Despite Masks’ Proven Value, Some U.S. Leaders Avoid Mandates (New York Times)

• Coronavirus: Which Mask Should You Wear? (New York Times)

• ‘No mask, no entry. Is that clear enough? That seems pretty clear, right?’ (Washington Post)

Vaccine, Treatment, & Medical News:

Testing:

• Is Your State Doing Enough Coronavirus Testing? (New York Times)

• White House reportedly seeks to defund coronavirus testing and tracing (The Guardian)

• What Accounts For High Coronavirus Positivity Rates Among Florida Kids? (NPR)

• Long Waits for Results Render COVID Tests ‘Useless’ (Medscape)

• Covid-19 Testing Is Broken and There’s No Plan to Fix It (Bloomberg)

• The Rise in Testing Is Not Driving the Rise in U.S. Virus Cases (New York Times)

Aid, Assistance & Economics:

Staying Entertained During Lockdown:

• The pandemic has been great for Netflix (Vox)

• I Tried 80 Airbnb Online “Experiences,” and It Was Actually an Adventure (Slate)

• Forget Meditation Apps. I’m Binge-Watching These Bonsai Videos (Bloomberg)

• You’re Doomscrolling Again. Here’s How to Snap Out of It. (New York Times)

• Our favorite newsletters to give you plenty of goodies to read while you’re stuck in the house being a responsible and socially distanced adult (Inside Hook)

Re-Opening:

• How Should Colleges Reopen? There’s No Easy Answer (Bloomberg)

• Vermont becomes the only state in the nation without a death from COVID-19 in the past 30 days (Burlington Free Press)

• U.S. Companies Lose Hope for Quick Rebound From Covid-19 (Wall Street Journal)

• Reopening Schools Is Way Harder Than It Should Be (New York Times)

• Is College Football Happening or Not? (Wall Street Journal)

• The coronavirus exposed European countries’ misplaced confidence in faulty models, bureaucratic busywork and their own wealth. (New York Times)

• Amid Coronavirus, Parents ‘Pod Up’ to Form At-Home Schools: Wary of sending their children back into classrooms, some families are joining into pods to teach kids. (Wall Street Journal)

• After falling for months, Covid-19 hospitalizations in the US are nearing April’s peak (CNN)

We Suck at This:

We Suck at This, GOP edition:

Post-Pandemic:

• Which Country Will Triumph in the Post-Pandemic World? Hint: It’s not the United States or China (New York Times)

• China’s Epic Property Boom Doesn’t Stop for Covid-19 Pandemic (Wall Street Journal)

• The 6-Feet Rule Will Guide Architects in a Post-Covid World (Businessweek)

• New Tools for Home Buyers as the Pandemic Upends Real Estate (New York Times)

• What comes after Zoom fatigue: It looks like we’re stuck with video chat. Is that such a bad thing? (Vox)

• Covid Rewrites the Disney Playbook (Wall Street Journal)

• Is the Federal Government Going to Abandon Cities Again? (Slate)

• Companies Start to Think Remote Work Isn’t So Great After All: Projects take longer. Collaboration is harder. And training new workers is a struggle. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Future of Our Food Supply From grocery stores and online delivery to farms and restaurants, how and where we get our food may never look the same. (Citylab)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Enrich, Finance editor at the New York Times. He is the author of The Spider Network about the LIBOR scandal; his new book is “Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction.”

How the World Learned to Love Face Masks



Source: Bloomberg

• How Donald Trump Moved Millions From His Campaign Donors To His Private Business: Millions from his campaign, millions from the RNC, millions from committees. While other billionaires spend big on the election, the Donald is raking it in. (Forbes)

• As Trump rages, open defiance of him is mounting. Here are 7 examples. Trump’s sinking popularity — which is linked to that loosening grip, as his efforts to impose that understanding on us are surely helping drive his numbers down — is leading to open defiance among his own party.(Washington Post)

• 8 Big Reasons Election Day 2020 Could Be a Disaster: You may think you know how bad Nov. 3 will be. But all signs point to something far, far worse. (Politico)

• From American to European Exceptionalism: An overvalued US dollar is ripe for a sharp decline, owing to America’s rapidly worsening macroeconomic imbalances and a government that is abdicating all semblance of global – or even domestic – leadership. And the European Union’s approval of a joint rescue fund is likely to accelerate the euro’s rise. (Project Syndicate)

• Tucker’s Got Real Scandals, So He Keeps Inventing Imaginary Enemies: The Fox News star went on vacation after his chief writer was exposed as a bigot, and returned just as he was accused of harassment. So he doxxed a reporter to change the subject. (Daily Beast) see also Maine journalists under siege after false accusations from Fox News’s Tucker Carlson (Washington Post)

• Facebook’s sad summer continues with a $650 million settlement: The company will pay Illinois users between $200 and $400 over claims that it violated the state’s facial recognition law. (Vox)

• In Portland, the Baby Fascists Have Shown Their Face: Some of it has already happened, and more will happen as Trump fights to stay in power. (Foreign Policy)

• The Unified Theory of American Politics: This idiosyncratic combination of ideological background, employment experience, and expertise has lent Shor a unique perspective on American politics. (New York Magazine)

• The Left is Now the Right: We laughed at the Republican busybody who couldn’t joke, declared war on dirty paintings, and peered through your bedroom window. Now that person has switched sides, and nobody’s laughing (Matt Taibbi)

• “This is a hustler’s story”: how SAINt JHN got a grip on his on his staggering success (The Face)

How Public Opinion Has Moved on Black Lives Matter



Source: New York Times

