10 Thursday AM Reads

• Will Mega-Stimulus Bring Inflation After COVID and Recession Are Gone? Unlikely. Here’s why, despite all that federal money sloshing around in the system, price rises should stay tame.(Chief Investment Officer)

• Is Wall Street’s Youngest Talent Doomed? A generation of overachievers faces the perils of starting out in a crash. (Institutional Investor)

• Making Change: Payments and the Pandemic: COVID Sparks Cashless Growth Spurt (Square up)

• We’re Going to Run Out of TV In the early months of the pandemic, television was in a rare position to maintain a modicum of normalcy. But as the shutdown drags on, and as sets remain closed, a drought is upon us. (The Ringer)

• The everyone economy: how to make capitalism work for all After four decades of rising inequality, the Covid crisis is a chance to change the rules (Financial Times)

• The Walkman, Forty Years On: The gadget that taught the world to socially distance. (New Yorker)

• How Facebook and YouTube mask the truth: Facebook allowed misinformation and harmful content to spread on their platforms (Popular Information) See also Facebook’s Civil Rights Audit – Final Report: Facebook’s “vexing and heartbreaking decisions…represent significant setbacks for civil rights.”(Facebook)

• The hidden trackers in your phone, explained: How covert code enables your phone’s apps to spy on you. (Vox)

• This town of 170,000 replaced some cops with medics and mental health workers: It’s worked for over 30 years, a template for what it’s like to live in a city with limited police (CNN)

• How “Starship Troopers” Aligns with Our Moment of American Defeat: It has become clear, in these last decades of decadence, decline, towering institutional violence, and rampant bad taste, that American life is stuck somewhere inside the Paul Verhoeven cinematic universe. (NewYorker)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business with Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, which manages $2 billion in client assets. Miller is best known for running Legg Mason’s Capital Management Value Trust, whose after-fees returns beat the S&P 500 index for 15 consecutive years from 1991 through 2005.

If U.S. states were countries, they would be 13 of the world’s 20 worst covid outbreaks (per capita)



Source: NYT

