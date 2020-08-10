10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• Life and Debt at a Private Equity Hospital: A decade ago, a buyout giant took over a group of Catholic medical centers and made some clever financial moves. The pandemic highlights the strategy’s success—and its cost. (Businessweek)

• Howard Marks: Time for Thinking: Titanic forces are arrayed against each other: Fed and Treasury versus disease and recession. Which will win? (Oaktree)

• Concentrated Performance in the Stock Market: The market has been this concentrated in the past but it’s been a while since the numbers have been this high. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Why Shouldn’t Retirement Savers Buy ESG Stocks: Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia’s proposed rule appears to impinge on pensioners’ freedom. (Bloomberg)

• The TikTok-Microsoft-Trump drama, explained: TikTok has become the center of geopolitical controversy between the US and China over technological power. (Vox) see also Microsoft Sells Its Soul To Buy TikTok: Microsoft should be ashamed of themselves for going along with this. They’re not just trying to win a deal, they’re enabling a President to paint gray legal lines. (5ish)

• More Farmers Declare Bankruptcy Despite Record Levels of Federal Aid: Coronavirus pandemic adds strain to agricultural economy already reeling from trade fights, commodity glut (Wall Street Journal)

• Can Killing Cookies Save Journalism? A Dutch public broadcaster got rid of targeted digital ads—and its revenues went way up. (Wired)

• 25 Colorful Quotes on Bitcoin & Bitcoin ETFs: Investors have long had a love-hate relationship with gold. What happens when “digital gold” enters the picture? (The ETF Educator)

• Can We Outrun Dark Energy In The Race To See The Universe? An extra component to the Universe — whether it’s a new force, a new source of energy, a new field, or a new understanding of gravity — determines the fate of the Universe on the greatest cosmic scales of all (Forbes)

• A Jazz Drummer’s Fight to Keep His Own Heart Beating: Milford Graves devoted himself to studying the rhythms of the heart. It turns out he was creating a technique to treat himself. (New York Times)

U.S. Satisfaction at 13%, Lowest in Nine Years



Source: Gallup

