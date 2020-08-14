Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 8.14

Succinct Summations for the week ending August 14th, 2020
Positives:
1. Markets recover from midweek selloff to close up for the week.
2. Jobless claims fell from 1.191M to 963K w/o/w, below expectations.
3. Home mortgage apps rose 2.0% m/o/m.
4 CPI rose 0.6% m/o/m, above expectations.
5. Job openings rose from 5.371M to 5.889M in June, above below expectations.
6. PPI-FD rose 0.6% m/o/m, above expectations.
7. Consumer sentiment stands at 72.8 for August, above expectations.
Negatives:
1. POTUS admits to sabotaging election via USPS;
2. Retail sales rose 1.2% m/o/m, below previous increase of 8.4%.
3. Industrial production rose 3% m/o/m, below previous increase of 5.7%.
4. Business inventories fell 1.1% m/o/m, meeting expectations.
5. Import prices are down 3.3% and export prices are down 4.4% y/o/y.
