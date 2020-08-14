Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 8.14

Succinct Summations for the week ending August 14th, 2020

Positives:

1. Markets recover from midweek selloff to close up for the week.

2. Jobless claims fell from 1.191M to 963K w/o/w, below expectations.

3. Home mortgage apps rose 2.0% m/o/m.

4 CPI rose 0.6% m/o/m, above expectations.

5. Job openings rose from 5.371M to 5.889M in June, above below expectations.

6. PPI-FD rose 0.6% m/o/m, above expectations.

7. Consumer sentiment stands at 72.8 for August, above expectations.