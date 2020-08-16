Weekly Covid-19 News Round-Up 8.16.20

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

How to Stay Safe:

• How Face Masks Work and Which Types Offer the Best Covid-19 Protection (Wall Street Journal)

• America’s window of opportunity to beat back Covid-19 is closing (Stat)

• Fighting Anti-Vaccine Pseudoscience, One Viral Video at a Time (Businessweek)

• COVID-19 Data Reveal That Urban Density Is Not the Enemy (New York)

• How to Test Every American for COVID-19, Every Day (The Atlantic)

• Researchers created a test to determine which masks are the least effective (CNN)

• Population immunity is slowing down the pandemic in parts of the US: The covid-19 pandemic is out of control, but rising infections make it harder to transmit. (MIT Technology Review)

• CDC mask guidance: Masks with valves don’t prevent coronavirus spread (Washington Post)

• Most Americans Won’t Be Able to Get a Coronavirus Vaccine Until Well Into 2021 (Bloomberg)

Vaccine & Treatment Medical News:

• The Path to a Covid Vaccine (Bloomberg)

• Game changer? UCSF scientists say nose spray to kill coronavirus could be available in months (San Francisco Chronicle)

• Bill Gates On Covid Vaccine Timing, Hydroxychloroquine, and That 5G Conspiracy Theory (Businessweek)

• The Disproportionate Effects of COVID-19 on Households with Children (Liberty Street Economics)

• FDA clears saliva test for Covid-19, opening door to wider testing (Stat)

• A Vaccine Is Just a Formula Without a Few Medical Essentials (Businessweek)

• ‘AeroNabs’ promise powerful, inhalable protection against COVID-19 (Science Daily)

• Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine (AP)

• Biometric Tracking Can Ensure Billions Have Immunity Against Covid-19 (Businessweek)

• Covid-19 Drug Research Is a Big Huge Mess (Wired)

• Biometric Tracking Can Ensure Billions Have Immunity Against Covid-19 (Businessweek)

• Merck Bets On a One-Shot Vaccine in Race With Its Faster Rivals (Businessweek)

• Moderna Wants to Transform the Body Into Vaccine-Making Machine (Businessweek)

• Dark money and PAC’s coordinated ‘reopen’ push are behind doctors’ viral hydroxychloroquine video (NBC News)

• Are the models actually wrong? I do hope you come away with this post with the recognition that some aspects of pandemics are actually quite predictable. We should not be surprised by the fact that cases are high right now (after most of the country decided to pretend that the pandemic was over) or that deaths are rising (when cases and hospitalizations have been spiking for weeks). This was quite predictable. (Mark J. Panaggio)

• Quick and affordable saliva-based COVID-19 test developed by Yale scientists receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization (YaleNews)

Aid, Assistance & Economics:

• Coronavirus-Hit State Budgets Create a Drag on U.S. Recovery (Wall Street Journal)

• American Cities Brace for a Future With Even Greater Inequality: The virus and the economic slump are likely to worsen inequality, leaving the rich largely unscathed while crushing the poor and working classes of America’s big and midsize cities. (Businessweek)

• Coronavirus-Hit State Budgets Create a Drag on U.S. Recovery (Wall Street Journal)

• Covid-19 Vaccine Developer Soars in Shanghai Market Debut (Wall Street Journal)

• The Real Vaccine Billionaires of Maharashtra (Businessweek)

• Fed Officials Warn Pandemic Response Is Hobbling Economic Rebound: Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren says states’ inability to control the virus will prolong downturn; San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly calls for more stimulus (WSJ)

• There’s Hope Yet for the European Country Most Reliant on Tourism (Bloomberg)

• Covid-19 Is Elevating New Type of Executive: Chief Medical Officer (Wall Street Journal)

• The World’s Best Hope for Enough Covid-19 Vaccine Comes from India The Serum Institute of India is preparing to crank out a billion doses. And that’s just the beginning. (Bloomberg)

We Suck at this:

Re-Opening Schools:

Post-Pandemic:

• How the pandemic might play out in 2021 and beyond: This coronavirus is here for the long haul — here’s what scientists predict for the next months and years. (Nature)

• ‘It Was Like the Twilight Zone’: Few Return to Empty Manhattan Offices (Wall Street Journal)

• Small Businesses Are Dying by the Thousands — And No One Is Tracking the Carnage (Bloomberg)

• Experts Predict What Life Will Be Like After A COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives: Will we still have to wear masks? Can we go to events? Here’s what to expect long term from the coronavirus pandemic. Experts Predict What Life Will Be Like After A COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives Will we still have to wear masks? Can we go to events? Here’s what to expect long term from the coronavirus pandemic. (Huffington Post)

• No One Knows How Many Restaurants Have Closed in New York City: Close to 1,000 NYC restaurants and bars have permanently closed since March, but more accurate documentation of the pandemic’s toll could take months or years (Eater).

Stay safe: Wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands, don’t touch your face.

87% of schools are not ready to reopen after Labor Day



Source: New York Times