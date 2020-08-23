Weekly Covid-19 News Round-Up 8.23.20

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

How to Stay Safe:

• How our brains numb us to covid-19’s risks — and what we can do about it (Washington Post)

• 5 Things We Know About Flying Right Now: As passengers cautiously return to air travel, there are a few issues worth considering — from middle-seat policies to questions about virus transmission on airlines. (New York Times)

• Evidence grows that children may play a larger role in transmission than once believed (Washington Post) see also WHO warns young people are emerging as main spreaders of the coronavirus (Washington Post)

• Coronavirus Cases Drop 46% In Parts Of S. Carolina With Mask Mandates Compared To Areas Without (Forbes)

• To Get People to Wear Masks, Try Comparing Them to Seatbelts and Helmets (Bloomberg)

• CDC mask guidance: Masks with valves don’t prevent coronavirus spread (Washington Post)

• What Works to Persuade People to Wear Masks (Bloomberg)

• How to Test Every American for COVID-19, Every Day (The Atlantic)

• COVID-19 Studies Are Proving That Density Is Not the Enemy (New York Magazine)

• Coronavirus Doctors Battle Another Scourge: Misinformation Physicians say they regularly treat people more inclined to believe what they read on Facebook than what a medical professional tells them. (NYT)

Vaccine, Testing & Treatment Medical News:

• Covid-19 Is Creating a Wave of Heart Disease: Emerging data show that some of the coronavirus’s most potent damage is inflicted on the heart (New York Times)

• Seven months later, what we know — and don’t know — about Covid-19 (Stat)

• Scientists See Signs of Lasting Immunity to Covid-19, Even After Mild Infections: New research indicates that human immune system cells are storing information about the coronavirus so they can fight it off again. (New York Times)

• How Covid Sends Some Bodies to War With Themselves (New York Times)

• Southeast Asia Detects Mutated Virus Strain Sweeping the World (Bloomberg)

• Trust, Fear, and Solidarity Will Determine the Success of a COVID Vaccine (Daily Beast)

• Forty percent of U.S. Covid-19 tests come back too late to be clinically meaningful, data show (CNBC)

• Covid-19: What if ‘Herd Immunity’ Is Closer Than Scientists Thought? In what may be the world’s most important math puzzle, researchers are trying to figure out how many people in a community must be immune before the coronavirus fades. (New York Times)

• Biometric Tracking Can Ensure Billions Have Immunity Against Covid-19 (Businessweek)

• COVID-19: why it took us so long to understand the coronavirus. (Slate)

• How likely are you to be infected by the coronavirus on a flight? (New Scientist)

• Federal Study of Covid Treatments Enters a New Phase (New York Times)

Aid, Assistance & Economics:

• What You Should Do If Your Struggling Company Offers a Buyout (Bloomberg)

• Virus Alters Where People Open Their Wallets, Hinting at a Halting Recovery (New York Times)

• Home Depot Braced for Covid Pain—Then Americans Remodeled After lobbying to be open, the big box scrambled to meet demand. Old benchmarks don’t apply, says CEO Craig Menear: ‘None of that has a correlation anymore.’ (WSJ)

• UCSF Hack Shows Evolving Risks of Ransomware in the Covid Era (Businessweek)

• Land & Buildings Jonathan Litt on His Pandemic Office Shorting Strategy (The Real Deal)

• Coronavirus-Hit State Budgets Create a Drag on U.S. Recovery (Wall Street Journal)

• Working From Home: Buyout Offers in the Coronavirus Economy (Businessweek)

We Suck at this:

• The Militias Against Masks Groups protesting lockdown measures see the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext for tyranny—and as an opportunity for spreading rage. (New Yorker)

• The True Coronavirus Toll in the U.S. Has Already Surpassed 200,000 (New York Times)

• A Sweltering Pandemic Summer (The Bulwark)

• Why the U.S. Hasn’t Contained Covid-19 (New York Times)

• American Passports Are Useless Now (The Atlantic)

• Meatpacking Companies Dismissed Years of Warnings but Now Say Nobody Could Have Prepared for COVID-19 (ProPublica)

• Cellphone Data Shows How Las Vegas Is “Gambling With Lives” Across the Country: Las Vegas casinos, open for months now, are a likely hotbed for the spread of COVID-19. For many reasons, contact tracing has proved next to impossible as tourists return to homes across the U.S (ProPublica)

• Yep, Masks And Protective Gear Are Still Hard To Get — Especially For Small Buyers (NPR)

• A Deadly Coronavirus Was Inevitable. Why Was No One Ready? (Wall Street Journal)

• The Lesson Americans Never Learn: Trying to replace the government with personal initiative requires an impossible amount of energy. (The Atlantic)

• Not Afraid of Covid? How About Lockdowns? (Bloomberg)

Re-Opening Schools:

Around the World:

• COVID-19 spikes in South Africa, Melbourne offer America clues ahead of winter 2020 (NBC News)

• South Korea Warns of ‘Massive’ Coronavirus Risk (Bloomberg)

• South Korea warns it is on brink of new Covid crisis as church linked to outbreak (The Guardian)

• Wuhan coronavirus: From silent streets to packed pools (BBC News)

• Covid-19 Vaccine Developer Soars in Shanghai Market Debut (Wall Street Journal)

• The realism of magic: Human beings have always needed something to leaven the effects of science and religion. (New Statesman)

Post-Pandemic:

• The Hottest Commodity in Pandemic New York? Fresh Air (New York Times)

• Your Covid Gray Hair? It’s Here to Stay: People are dropping the dye and embracing silver beards and roots. Reactions vary; ‘confusing me with the Unabomber’ (Wall Street Journal)

• New York Has Tamed the Virus. Can It Hold Off a Second Wave? The sustained low rate of infection has surprised local health officials. But a resurgence may be inevitable, despite the state’s and city’s best efforts. (New York Times)

• Coronavirus Chased Off Tourists—Lots of Locals Don’t Want Them Ever Flocking Back: In Japan’s Kyoto, people are split on whether the visiting masses were worth the trouble (Wall Street Journal)

• Long-Haulers Are Redefining COVID-19 (The Atlantic)

• Experts Predict What Life Will Be Like After A COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives (Huffington Post)

• No One Knows How Many Restaurants Have Closed in New York City (Eater)

• Covid-19 Creates Suspense for the Fall TV Lineup (Bloomberg)

57% of global Covid-19 cases are concentrated in four countries



Source: KPMG