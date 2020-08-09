Weekly Covid-19 News Round-Up 8.9.20

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

How to Stay Safe:

• Could My Symptoms Be Covid-19? These days, every cough, sneeze or headache makes you wonder: Could it be Covid-19? Medical experts are viewing Covid-19 as a multi-organ disease that can affect the body from head to toe and everywhere in between. Here’s a guide to help you understand the symptoms. (New York Times)

• How Did I Catch the Coronavirus? For the majority of the five million COVID-19 cases across the United States, the point of infection is unknown. (NewYorker)

• Wearing A Mask Could Be Even More Important Than We Thought: A new paper and growing observational evidence suggest that a mask could protect you from developing a serious case of COVID-19 — by cutting down on the amount of virus that takes root in your body. (NPR)

• Smell-Loss Survey Suggests Covid Widespread in Health Workers: Two-thirds of London health care workers reported symptom; Smell, taste loss should be monitored, researcher says (Bloomberg)

• The Covid modeller: Why Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London – the so-called Professor Lockdown – believes he has been vindicated and his team’s work has saved many lives during the coronavirus pandemic. But he still has serious regrets (New Statesman)

• Why more families are teaming up and hitting the road in vacation pods: Forget intergenerational travel or big family reunions this summer. Because of the pandemic, families are traveling with their pods: the same people they’ve chosen to isolate with for the last few months. (Washington Post)

• Should You Buy a Face Shield? What we know—and what we don’t—about stopping the coronavirus by attaching a plastic sheet to your head. (Slate)

• The Sociologist Who Could Save Us From Coronavirus: Ulrich Beck was a prophet of uncertainty—and the most important intellectual for the pandemic and its aftermath. (Foreign Policy)

• The Winter Will Be Worse: When socializing outside gets harder in much of the U.S., daily life will get more dismal, and the virus might spread even further. (The Atlantic)

• Is the Subway Risky? It May Be Safer Than You Think (New York Times)

Vaccine & Treatment Medical News:

• When a Vaccine Arrives, People Will Ignore the Anti-Vaxxers: Even if some Americans opt out, the country will still reach herd immunity against COVID-19. (Atlantic) see also It’s Not Just Anti-Vaxxers Who Worry About Vaccines: Health officials have to build trust by addressing vaccination concerns and being transparent about the uncertainties. (Bloomberg)

• Convalescent Plasma Is Looking Like A Coronavirus Success Story: US hospitals are now treating around 1,500 patients a day with antibodies found in the blood of COVID-19 survivors. (Buzzfeed)

• Scientists Uncover Biological Signatures of the Worst Covid-19 Cases (New York Times)

• Michael Lewis: Confessions of a California Covid Nurse: A California county’s efforts to stop the spread has also become a battle with the public’s denial. Erica Dykehouse will wait for minds to change. (Bloomberg)

• Scientists Are Optimistic About New Vaccine Studies From Novavax (New York Times)

• A vaccine, or millions of deaths: How America can build herd immunity to the coronavirus (Washington Post)

• Nobody Accurately Tracks Health Care Workers Lost to COVID-19. So She Stays Up At Night Cataloging the Dead. (ProPublica)

• Tracking the Real Coronavirus Death Toll in the United States (New York Times)

Aid, Assistance & Economics:

We Suck at this:

Re-Opening the Schools & Athletics:

• What Will the First Day of School Look Like? Terrified teachers. Obstinate officials. Exhausted parents. Inside the city’s messy reopening battle. (New York Magazine)

• ‘This Push to Open Schools Is Guaranteed to Fail’ It is time to stop pretending. Our children are staying home (The Atlantic)

• The Truth Behind A Viral Picture Of A Reopening School Is Worse Than It Looked: An alarming photo of a hallway crowded by mostly maskless students in a Georgia high school raises issues with reopening schools all around the country (Buzzfeed)

• Virus keeps spreading as schools begin to open, frightening parents and alarming public health officials (WaPo)

• ‘I’m sorry, but it’s a fantasy’ Jeff Gregorich, superintendent, on trying to reopen his schools safely (Washington Post)

• When Covid Subsided, Israel Reopened Its Schools. It Didn’t Go Well. (New York Times)

• College Campuses and Towns Have No Good Choices (Bloomberg)

• Covid Tests and Quarantines: Colleges Brace for an Uncertain Fall (New York Times)

• If Public Schools Are Closed, Should Private Schools Have to Follow? (New York Times)

• Georgia second grader tests positive for coronavirus after first day of school, forcing class to quarantine (CBS News)

• Greed infects college football (Popular Information)

• A Crowded School Hallway Photo Went Viral. Some Teachers And Parents Say The Real Situation Is Even Worse. (Buzzfeed)

• How sports, coronavirus and hygiene mix: Spit, snot rockets and licking during return to play (ESPN)

• Athletes are paying attention, don’t like what they hear in push to start college football (USA Today)

Post-Pandemic:

• First Impressions of What It’s Like to Be Back in the Office (Businessweek)

• Virus keeps spreading as schools begin to open, frightening parents and alarming public health officials (Washington Post)

• First Impressions of What It’s Like to Be Back in the Office (Businessweek)

• Why Londoners Are Refusing to Return to the Office (Bloomberg)

Wash your hands, wear a mask, social distance — and stay safe!

The Risk That Students Could Arrive at School With the Coronavirus



Source: New York Times