Weekly Covid-19 News Round-Up 8.9.20

August 9, 2020 10:00am by

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

How to Stay Safe:

Could My Symptoms Be Covid-19? These days, every cough, sneeze or headache makes you wonder: Could it be Covid-19? Medical experts are viewing Covid-19 as a multi-organ disease that can affect the body from head to toe and everywhere in between. Here’s a guide to help you understand the symptoms. (New York Times)
How Did I Catch the Coronavirus? For the majority of the five million COVID-19 cases across the United States, the point of infection is unknown. (NewYorker)
Wearing A Mask Could Be Even More Important Than We Thought: A new paper and growing observational evidence suggest that a mask could protect you from developing a serious case of COVID-19 — by cutting down on the amount of virus that takes root in your body. (NPR)
Smell-Loss Survey Suggests Covid Widespread in Health Workers: Two-thirds of London health care workers reported symptom; Smell, taste loss should be monitored, researcher says (Bloomberg)
The Covid modeller: Why Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London – the so-called Professor Lockdown – believes he has been vindicated and his team’s work has saved many lives during the coronavirus pandemic. But he still has serious regrets (New Statesman)
Why more families are teaming up and hitting the road in vacation pods: Forget intergenerational travel or big family reunions this summer. Because of the pandemic, families are traveling with their pods: the same people they’ve chosen to isolate with for the last few months. (Washington Post)
Should You Buy a Face Shield? What we know—and what we don’t—about stopping the coronavirus by attaching a plastic sheet to your head. (Slate)
The Sociologist Who Could Save Us From Coronavirus: Ulrich Beck was a prophet of uncertainty—and the most important intellectual for the pandemic and its aftermath. (Foreign Policy)
The Winter Will Be Worse: When socializing outside gets harder in much of the U.S., daily life will get more dismal, and the virus might spread even further. (The Atlantic)
• Is the Subway Risky? It May Be Safer Than You Think (New York Times)

Vaccine & Treatment Medical News:

When a Vaccine Arrives, People Will Ignore the Anti-Vaxxers: Even if some Americans opt out, the country will still reach herd immunity against COVID-19. (Atlantic) see also It’s Not Just Anti-Vaxxers Who Worry About Vaccines: Health officials have to build trust by addressing vaccination concerns and being transparent about the uncertainties. (Bloomberg)
Convalescent Plasma Is Looking Like A Coronavirus Success Story: US hospitals are now treating around 1,500 patients a day with antibodies found in the blood of COVID-19 survivors. (Buzzfeed)
• Scientists Uncover Biological Signatures of the Worst Covid-19 Cases (New York Times)
Michael Lewis: Confessions of a California Covid Nurse: A California county’s efforts to stop the spread has also become a battle with the public’s denial. Erica Dykehouse will wait for minds to change. (Bloomberg)
• Scientists Are Optimistic About New Vaccine Studies From Novavax (New York Times)
• A vaccine, or millions of deaths: How America can build herd immunity to the coronavirus (Washington Post)
• Nobody Accurately Tracks Health Care Workers Lost to COVID-19. So She Stays Up At Night Cataloging the Dead. (ProPublica)
• Tracking the Real Coronavirus Death Toll in the United States (New York Times)

Aid, Assistance & Economics:

• Wave of evictions expected as moratoriums end in many states (AP)
• America’s Saw Mills Didn’t See This Building Boom Coming (Wall Street Journal)
• Short on Money, Cities Around the World Try Making Their Own (Bloomberg)
• One-Third of New York’s Small Businesses May Be Gone Forever  (New York Times)
• ‘New Normal’ Emerges for Companies Navigating Covid-19 Pandemic (Wall Street Journal)
• COVID is not taking a toll on real estate deals. Home sales are up in South Florida (Miami Herald)
• The other people facing housing woes amid pandemic: Mom and pop landlords (Christian Science Monitor)
• Without $600 Weekly Benefit, Unemployed Face Bleak Choices  (New York Times)

We Suck at this:

• Bill Gates on Covid: Most US Tests Are ‘Completely Garbage’ (Wired)
• The Great Distancing (No Mercy / No Malice)
• The real reason coronavirus defeated America wasn’t so much Trump as … America (Philadelphia Inquirer)
• Why has the UK done so badly on Covid-19? There are still no simple answers (The Guardian)
• Trump’s Coronavirus ‘Experts’: A Field Guide (Wired)
The Unique U.S. Failure to Control the Virus (New York Times)
• Meet the Most Irresponsible Mayor in America (Daily Beast)
• Scientists Worry About Political Influence Over Coronavirus Vaccine Project (New York Times)
• Social distancing laws cause only small losses of economic activity during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scandinavia (PNAS)
• California Bungles Its Fight Against Covid The state reopened at lightning speed, ceding decisions to counties and disregarding some of its own rules (WSJ)
• Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus (CNN)
• N.J. coronavirus transmission rate is highest in 3 months. ‘Alarms are going off,’ Murphy warns. (NJ.com)
• Nobody Accurately Tracks Health Care Workers Lost to COVID-19. So She Stays Up At Night Cataloging the Dead. (Pro Publica)
• ‘A part of us died’: Along the U.S-Mexico border, a coronavirus crisis (Houston Chronicle)
• Trump’s personal attorney backs Pastor John MacArthur after he defies church social distancing restrictions (The Christian Post)

Re-Opening the Schools & Athletics:

What Will the First Day of School Look Like? Terrified teachers. Obstinate officials. Exhausted parents. Inside the city’s messy reopening battle. (New York Magazine)
‘This Push to Open Schools Is Guaranteed to Fail’ It is time to stop pretending. Our children are staying home (The Atlantic)
The Truth Behind A Viral Picture Of A Reopening School Is Worse Than It Looked: An alarming photo of a hallway crowded by mostly maskless students in a Georgia high school raises issues with reopening schools all around the country (Buzzfeed)
Virus keeps spreading as schools begin to open, frightening parents and alarming public health officials (WaPo)
‘I’m sorry, but it’s a fantasy’ Jeff Gregorich, superintendent, on trying to reopen his schools safely (Washington Post)
• When Covid Subsided, Israel Reopened Its Schools. It Didn’t Go Well. (New York Times)
• College Campuses and Towns Have No Good Choices (Bloomberg)
• Covid Tests and Quarantines: Colleges Brace for an Uncertain Fall (New York Times)
• If Public Schools Are Closed, Should Private Schools Have to Follow? (New York Times)
• Georgia second grader tests positive for coronavirus after first day of school, forcing class to quarantine (CBS News)
• Greed infects college football (Popular Information)
• A Crowded School Hallway Photo Went Viral. Some Teachers And Parents Say The Real Situation Is Even Worse. (Buzzfeed)
How sports, coronavirus and hygiene mix: Spit, snot rockets and licking during return to play (ESPN)
• Athletes are paying attention, don’t like what they hear in push to start college football (USA Today)

Post-Pandemic:

• First Impressions of What It’s Like to Be Back in the Office (Businessweek)
• Virus keeps spreading as schools begin to open, frightening parents and alarming public health officials (Washington Post)
• First Impressions of What It’s Like to Be Back in the Office (Businessweek)
• Why Londoners Are Refusing to Return to the Office (Bloomberg)

 

Wash your hands, wear a mask, social distance — and stay safe!

 

The Risk That Students Could Arrive at School With the Coronavirus

Source: New York Times

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under