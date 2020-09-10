10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• Why Did Financial Flamethrower Zero Hedge Go All in on Conspiracy Theories? To its fans it’s a top-notch financial analyst publisher. To its detractors it’s trash. To many, it’s an increasingly dark well of tinfoil-hat conjecture. But the bottom line has become the bottom line — its simply another clickbait site trolling for ad revenue (Institutional Investor)

• Market fragility in the pandemic era: Financial markets process orders faster now than ever before. However, they remain prone to occasional dysfunction where prices move away from fundamentals. (BankUnderground) see also Can You Predict the Next Downturn? The real 20-year return on equities was a modest 3.85%, well below the historic norm. Perhaps skeptics will prove to be correct, but 20-year return measure foresees a happier outcome. (Morningstar)

• Goldman Sachs: Don’t Worry about an Election Outcome Delay: The mechanisms are in place for the nation and the market to know pretty soon who wins, the firm’s economists argue. (CIO)

• U.S. Existing-Home Sales Reach a Nearly 14-Year High: The number of sales amounted to 6 million in August, a 10.5% increase year-over-year (Mansion Global) see also Suburban Home Prices Are Rising. But So Are Most Urban Home Prices: Median urban home prices were flat from a year earlier, dragged down by weak demand in San Francisco and Manhattan (Wall Street Journal)

• Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Call This Man Their ‘Hero’ and ‘Role Model’ It All Goes Back to Where They Ate Dinner on May 5, 2009 (Inc)

• Covid Didn’t Destroy New York. Austerity Just Might. The city and state’s power brokers are so afraid of the gritty 1970s that they’re inadvertently bringing them back. (Slate) see also Britain’s coming commercial property slump: It will hit pensioners, foreigners and the queen (Economist)

• Dreading a dark winter lockdown? Think like a Norwegian: aa (The Guardian)

• Big Business’s Undisclosed Climate Crisis Plans Companies know the U.S. economy’s large exposure to climate threats. Regulators can make them show their cards. (New York Times) see also White House recruited climate critics for NOAA: The White House has been quietly working in recent weeks to reshape the leadership of NOAA with a goal of criticizing climate science. (E&E News)

• The New Geopolitics of Energy: Power is shifting from longtime oil giants like Russia and Saudi Arabia to innovators like China—and maybe the U.S. (Wall Street Journal)

• How to Debate Someone Who Lies: Truth sandwiches, ridicule and other tactics for Joe Biden when he faces President Trump. Use the “Truth sandwich” — a lie gets sandwiched between true statements. People tend to remember the beginning and end of a statement, rather than the lie in the middle. (New York Times) see also How to Win a Debate With a Bully Joe Biden should simply name what is true and what most Americans intuit about the president: He is a terribly broken man. (The Atlantic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Pedro Earp, Chief Marketing Officer at AB InBev as well as the director of the company’s Venture Capital fund, ZX Ventures Officer. AB InBev is the world’s leading brewer, selling about ~1/4 of all beer around in the world beer in more than 150+ countries with such brands as Budweiser, Corona, Stella, Becks, Hoegarden, Modela, and 100s others.

How Trump’s taxes compare to those of other presidents



Source: Washington Post

• Madrid vs New York: a tale of two cities during Covid-19 (Financial Times)

