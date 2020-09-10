10 Thursday AM Reads

My “Bob Woodward-free” morning train WFH reads:

• Institutions Beware: Retail Investors Plan Massive Asset Shift Based on U.S. Elections Nearly two-thirds of individual investors plan to make portfolio changes based on who wins the election, a Hartford Funds survey found. (Institutional Investor) but see Repeat After Me, The President Isn’t The Stock Market: When partisans begin unleashing scare tactics, it puts the retirement funds of hard-working Americans into great jeopardy. Your retirement account doesn’t care who’s President. (A Teachable Moment)

• Foreign Stocks’ Lost Decade: They have suffered 10 years of poor earnings growth. There are a number of factors explaining this divergence. Technology stocks have been among the best performers of the past decade and represent a larger share of the U.S. market than foreign markets. An appreciating U.S. dollar hurt foreign stocks’ dollar-denominated returns. (Morningstar)

• Goldman Sach’s 10 Reasons That the Bull Market Will Resume: An array of forces will juice stocks anew and the early-September drop is just a correction, the firm argues. (CIO)

• ETF assets reach $7 trillion milestone: Investors have ploughed $428bn in new cash into exchange-traded products so far this year (Financial Times)

• Gamma meltup: SoftBank, Robinhood and a Margins Singularity: Masayoshi Son, at one time considered to be the Warren Buffett of Japan, has pretty much gone full Robinhood trader. (Margins)

• Amazon’s murky world of one-star reviews: Amazon’s marketplace is being abused by independent sellers using one-star reviews to harm rivals (BBC)

• It’s a Race Against Heat, and Humanity Is Losing: Add this to your already long list of 2020 oddities: Greenhouse gas emissions are projected to experience their steepest drop in modern history while the world remains on track to mark its second-hottest, if not hottest, year. (Bloomberg)

• How Lucid Motors Plans to Spin Tesla-Killing Strategy Out of Air: Engineer Peter Rawlinson developed the Model S — the most successful electric sedan to date. Now he is running his own EV firm. (Bloomberg) see also Electric-Car Startup Lucid Looks to Challenge Tesla With New Air Sedan: (Wall Street Journal) The Badger is expected to go into production in ‘late 2022’

• If You Can Grocery Shop in Person, You Can Vote in Person: Experts now say the health risk of casting an in-person ballot is relatively low. Will Democrats tell their voters that? (The Atlantic)

• Quarantine Famous: The New Stars of Fall: From Sarah Cooper to Emmanuel Acho, personalities who broke through during the coronavirus pandemic are our newest celebrities. Here’s what they’re doing this fall. (Wall Street Journal)