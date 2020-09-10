10 Tuesday AM Reads

It’s September! How the hell did that happen? Celebrate with our Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• Why You Should Not Day Trade: Partly fueled by huge stock market gains, a volatile stock market, lots of people sitting at home with extra time — and the fact that many casinos are closed — sent traders large, well-known growth stocks. For most, it’s not working out. (White Coat Investor)

• New Yorkers Are Fleeing to the Suburbs: ‘The Demand Is Insane’ In July, there was a 44% increase in home sales for the suburban counties surrounding the city when compared with the previous year; The increase was 112% in Westchester, just north of New York City, and 73% in Fairfield County, Conn., just over the state border. (New York Times) see also Booming ‘Zoom Towns’ Should Ease City Housing Costs: With highly paid remote workers looking as if they’ll stay put in vacation spots, pricey urban areas might become more affordable. (Bloomberg)

• ‘I Can’t Believe I’m Saying This, But I’m Passing on Seth Klarman’. Doubt about iconic hedge fund Baupost Group enters the bloodstream. (Institutional Investor)

• Stephen Ross, the Billionaire Behind Hudson Yards Thinks New York Is Too Expensive: Speaking from his office this month, Mr. Ross predicted that cities would be better than ever before long, and said that working from home was overrated. (New York Times)

• Herbalife shows difficulty of shutting a scofflaw company: Herbalife agreed to pay a U.S. penalty of more than $123 million to settle the China allegations. That’s on top of the $200 million it agreed to pay via the Federal Trade Commission in 2016 to 350,000 consumers who had lost money trying to sell Herbalife products. (Los Angeles Times) see also Robinhood’s Rise Brings Dark Side of Irate Traders, U.S. Probes: Over the first half of the year, U.S. consumer protection agencies received more than 400 complaints about Robinhood — 4X competitors like Schwab and Fidelity (Bloomberg)

• The Summer QAnon Went Mainstream: Trump and other Republicans’ new embrace of the conspiracy follows unprecedented growth in unexpected quarters. (MoJo)

• The Nine Types of Voters Who Will Decide 2020: Everyone’s vote is important, but thanks to the Electoral College, some votes in America matter more than others’. In an increasingly diverse yet polarized country slogging through both a pandemic and an economic crisis, whose votes do Donald Trump and Joe Biden need most? (Businessweek)

• Quarantine Envy Got You Down? You’re Not Alone: A beach house, a suburban home, a home without children, a home filled with family: These days, everyone wants something that someone else has. (New York Times) see also How to Set Pandemic Boundaries for Relatives: You’d do anything for them in a crisis, but the crisis isn’t going away. Here’s how to get your life back. (New York Times)

• We’re doing our best with Zoom. But we’ll still need offices — and each other. Some of our best ideas grew out of casual, accidental conversations as we waited for coffee to brew or watched side-by-side out our windows as a thunderstorm approached. (Washington Post)

• Inside the Long, Strange Trip of ‘Bill & Ted’ As the SoCal duo return to the screen one last time, the cast and creators discuss the making of a cult-favorite franchise (Rolling Stone)