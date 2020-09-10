10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• How the Fed’s Quick Action May Have Given Congress Cover for Inaction: By doing its job of stabilizing the financial system, it has reduced the sense of urgency for lawmakers to help ordinary Americans. Neil Irwin’s accurate assessment of 2020 is secretly a scathing critique of Fed overreach and Congressional nonfeasance during the 2008-09 financial crisis. (Upshot)

• Are SPACs Too Good to Be True? The blank check outfits sure are popular. But issuers have the upper hand over investors, performance is a mixed bag, and they face possible tough competition. (CIO)

• The 9 Best Income Producing Assets to Grow Your Wealth: Want to get rich? Then you should just keep buying a diverse set of income-producing assets. While this advice sounds easy enough, the hard part comes when deciding what kind of income-producing assets to own. (Of Dollars And Data)

• Vinyl Sales Surpass CD Sales for the First Time in 34: Years Despite the pandemic, the music industry actually turned a small profit during the first half of 2020 (Consequence of Sound)

• 50 years later, Milton Friedman’s shareholder doctrine is dead: Over the last 50 years, Friedman’s views became increasingly influential in the U.S. As a result, the power of the stock market and wealthy elites soared and consideration of the interests of workers, the environment, and consumers declined. Profound economic insecurity and inequality, a slow response to climate change, and undermined public institutions resulted. (Fortune)

• We View Nikola’s Response As a Tacit Admission of Securities Fraud: “the company debunked nothing. Instead it either confirmed or sidestepped virtually everything we wrote about, and in some cases raised new unanswered questions.” (Hindenburg Research)

• Nvidia’s Integration Dreams: Start with Nvidia: the company is perhaps the shining example of the industry transformation wrought by TSMC; freed of the need to manufacture its own chips, Nvidia was focused from the beginning on graphics. (Stratechery)

• Why Israel’s peace deals with the UAE and Bahrain matter: Five reasons why the deals are significant. (BBC)

• And in the End: Fifty years ago, the Beatles went through rock’s most famous breakup. Inside the heartbreak, the brotherhood, and why the music still matters (Rolling Stone)

• Hi, It’s Venus. Congratulations on Your Discovery. Now Leave Us Alone. After a scientific breakthrough, a message from a faraway neighbor (Wall Street Journal)