10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:
• ‘I Feel Sorry for Americans’: A Baffled World Watches the U.S. From Myanmar to Canada, people are asking: How did a superpower allow itself to be felled by a virus? And why won’t the president commit to a peaceful transition of power? (New York Times)
• Worst Shipping Crisis in Decades Puts Lives and Trade at Risk: With 300,000 workers stranded on merchant ships, Bloomberg found dozens of labor violations that threaten seafarers’ safety, as well as the global supply chain. (Bloomberg)
• A Notorious COVID Troll Actually Works for Dr. Fauci’s Agency: Bill Crews is a PR official at the National Institutes of Health. But he also has another job: an anonymous RedState editor who rails against the agency for which he works. (Daily Beast)
• Right-wing media thrives on Facebook. Whether it rules is more complicated. Untangling the influence of right-wing media is hard, especially with limited data. (Vox) see also Large network of Facebook pages circulates voting misinformation from obscure right-wing website. Conservative Brief does not engage in any original reporting. Instead, it distorts reports from mainstream sources to sow doubt about the legitimacy of the upcoming election. (Popular Information)
• The Election That Could Break America: If the vote is close, Donald Trump could easily throw the election into chaos and subvert the result. Who will stop him? (The Atlantic)
• A Virginia City’s Playbook for Urban Renewal: Move Out the Poor Norfolk is using federal tax breaks to plow under its historically Black neighborhoods. (Businessweek)
• The Republican Party is an authoritarian outlier: Compared to center-right parties in developed democracies, the GOP is dangerously far from normal. (Vox)
• The most damning verdict on POTUS is delivered by his own aides: A growing list of former Trump aides have spoken out in scathing terms about Trump. (Washington Post)
• Mueller Failed to Follow Trump’s Money Trail: It was the best way to discern the president’s ties to Russia — a job that may yet be done by the Manhattan district attorney. (Bloomberg) see also The Inside Story of the Mueller Probe’s Mistakes: In a new book, Andrew Weissmann, one of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s top deputies, lays out the limits and letdowns of the years-long Russia investigation. (The Atlantic)
• The unanswered question of our time: Is Trump an agent of Russia? Neither Mueller nor the FBI took it on. It’s crucial someone does. This is a case for super-secret mole hunters. (Washington Post)
Widening Partisan Divides Over Freedom to Peacefully Protest
Source: Pew Research Center
