Weekly Covid-19 News Round-Up 9.13.20

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

How to Stay Safe:

Vaccine, Testing & Treatment Medical News:

Aid, Assistance & Economics:

• Generation C Has Nowhere to Turn: Recent history suggests young people could see their careers derailed, finances shattered, and social lives upended. (The Atlantic)

• Covid-19 has forced a radical shift in working habits (Economist)

• The Easy Part Of The Economic Recovery Might Be Over (FiveThirtyEight)

• The pandemic is forcing a new era of worker angst (Axios)

• Winners & Losers from the Work From Home Trend (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• A Furniture Maker’s Five-Month Struggle With Covid. ‘You Can’t Really Have a Plan.’ (Wall Street Journal)

• Business Vacancies Rise on New York City’s Broadway: Coronavirus pandemic strains companies along key avenue; survey finds 78% increase in empty storefronts since 2017 (Wall Street Journal)

We Suck at this:

• I Crossed Back Into a State of Denial: At the Canada-U.S. border, I encountered a study in contrasts. (The Atlantic)

• It’s Not Easy to Get a Coronavirus Test for a Child (New York Times)

• Coronavirus rising in 22 U.S. states (Reuters)

• This rural Virginia community thought it could escape the pandemic. Now, it has among the highest number of new cases in the state. (Washington Post)

• How Many of These 68,000 Deaths Could Have Been Avoided? (New York Times)

• Forty-six people associated with the nursing home died, exposing how ill-prepared we were for the pandemic — and how we take care of our elderly. This is their story. (California Sunday)

• These tropical islands welcome tourists — if they can prove they’ve recovered from coronavirus (Washington Post)

• The Opioid Crisis, Already Serious, Has Intensified During Coronavirus Pandemic (Wall Street Journal)

• Study: Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota in August could be as high as 250,000 coronavirus cases (Marketwatch)

• Coronavirus Tests Are Supposed to Be Free. The Surprise Bills Come Anyway. (New York Times)

We Suck (International):

• Wuhan Beat the Virus. Now It’s Moving on by Shutting Out the World. The city has become a template for the new China, where controlling the narrative is as important as controlling Covid-19. (Bloomberg)

• Senegal’s quiet COVID success: Test results in 24 hours, temperature checks at every store, no fights over masks (USA Today)

Re-Opening Schools:

• What Did College Leaders Think Was Going to Happen? University administrators should have seen this coming. (The Atlantic)

• Colleges Aren’t Doing Enough to Control Covid-19: Students need stricter rules and greater surveillance than most groups. (Bloomberg)

• My University Is Paying Me $10 per Hour to Tell My Classmates to Wear Masks; I am unsure if it is helping. (Slate)

• California University of Pennsylvania DT Jamain Stephens dies of COVID-19 complications, per reports (CBS Sports)

• College Quarantine Breakdowns Leave Some at Risk (New York Times)

• College, heal thyself (Scardale Inquirer)

Re-Opening Corporate:

• Manhattan’s Office Buildings Are Empty. But for How Long? As they grow accustomed to working from home, many businesses are delaying signing new leases until rents drop and the pandemic passes. (New York Times)

• London Offices Aren’t Refilling Fast Enough for Shops Relying on Them (New York Times)

Post-Pandemic:

• Pandemic changes we might want to keep (Axios)

• Manhattan Apartment Listings Soar, Pushing Vacancies to a Record (Bloomberg)

• Covid-19 has forced a radical shift in working habits (Economists)

• Americans are saving more than just money by not commuting (CNN)

• 7 Ways the Pandemic Has Changed How We Shop for Food (New York Times)

• Let’s Stop Romanticizing Post-Pandemic Life (Medium)

• Get Ready for the Great Urban Comeback (The Atlantic)

• Here’s How Airlines Can Attract Passengers Again (Bloomberg)

• How Travel Will Change Post-Pandemic: 10 Expert Predictions (Wall Street Journal)

• New York City can’t rebound without Broadway. And Broadway’s road back is uncertain. (Washington Post)

• COVID crisis: We need all hands on deck to save America’s arts and culture economy (USA Today)

COVID19 new cases per capita are now twice as high in college towns as in the rest of America.



Source: @JedKolko