Weekly Covid-19 News Round-Up, 9.20.27

How to Stay Safe:

Vaccine, Testing & Treatment Medical News:

• Here’s How the Pandemic Finally Ends: A vaccine by early 2021, a steady decline in cases by next fall and back to normal in a few years—11 top experts look into the future. (Politico)

• We Will Not Have a Vaccine by November: No matter what the president says, the timeline is not possible. (Slate) see also A Covid-19 Vaccine for Children May Not Arrive Before Fall 2021 (New York Times)

• The World Is Winning—and Losing—the Vaccine Race (Foreign Policy)

• Massive genetic study shows coronavirus mutating and potentially evolving amid rapid U.S. spread (Washington Post)

• The Core Lesson of the COVID-19 Heart Debate: The new coronavirus seems so strange because it has our full attention in a way most viruses don’t. (The Atlantic)

• A Texas Tycoon Throws Millions at the Covid Testing Puzzle (Wall Street Journal)

• FDA to announce tougher standards for a coronavirus vaccine that make it unlikely one will be cleared by Election Day (Washington Post)

Aid, Assistance & Economics:

We Suck at this:

• N95 masks save lives. So why are they still hard to get this far into a pandemic? Nurses and doctors depend on respirator masks to protect them from covid-19. So why are we still running low on an item that once cost around $1? (Washington Post)

• Why governments get covid-19 wrong (Economist)

• Covid Death Toll Nears 1 Million, But Real Number May Be Double (Bloomberg)

• These gloves help fight COVID-19. But they’re made in sweatshop conditions (Los Angeles Times)

• Pentagon used taxpayer money meant for masks and swabs to make jet engine parts and body armor (Washington Post)

• The covid-19 pandemic is worse than official figures show (Economist)

• Public Health Officials Face Wave Of Threats, Pressure Amid Coronavirus Response (Kaiser Health News)

• Threats and invective hurled at health director who sought to postpone Trump’s Tulsa rally, emails show (Washington Post)

• Donald Trump gives himself an ‘A+’ for his handling of the coronavirus. Uh, what? (CNN)

We Suck: US passes 200,000 dead, 7 million infections

• We Aren’t Nationally Mourning The 200,000 COVID-19 Victims Because If We Did It Would Be A Reckoning (Buzzfeed)

• The United States now counts over 200,000 dead in direct connection with the novel coronavirus. Here’s how that massive figure stacks up to Benghazi, 9/11, and much more. (Daily Beast)

• Wisconsin sounds alarm after surge in COVID-19 cases as nation surpasses 200,000 deaths (Reuters)

• The U.S. now has more than 200,000 coronavirus deaths (Axios)

• 50,000 Benghazis, 109 Katrinas: U.S. COVID-19 Death in Perspective (Daily Beast)

• Denial and Defiance: The Base Downplay the Virus Ahead of the Election. With resistance to face masks and scorn for science, President Trump and a sizable number of his supporters are pushing an alternate reality minimizing a tragedy that has killed 200,000 Americans. (New York Times)

• U.S. Coronavirus Cases Near Seven Million (Wall Street Journal)

Re-Opening:

• Tim Cook Thinks Virtual Work Will Continue After the Pandemic (Inside Hook)

• Madrid vs New York: a tale of two cities during Covid-19 (Financial Times)

• As Covid-19 Fatigue Fuels Infections in Europe, Italy Resists Second Wave (Wall Street Journal)

• The College Freshman’s Life This Fall: ‘Definitely Weird’ (Wall Street Journal)

