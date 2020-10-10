10 Friday AM Reads

POTUS/FLOTUS test positive for Covid-19; if you decide to read about something else, begin with this list:

• We Can Protect the Economy From Pandemics. Why Didn’t We? A virologist helped crack an impossible problem: how to insure against the economic fallout from devastating viral outbreaks. The plan was ingenious. Yet we’re still in this mess. (Wired)

• Blank-Check Companies: Be Careful Nikola is not the first ‘SPAC’ to emerge in an explosion of ‘strategic’ IPOs in 2020. Here’s what investors need to know. (Morningstar)

• Goolsbee: Big Companies Are Starting to Swallow the World: The exuberant rebound of large companies while their small competitors struggle will require more vigilant government antitrust action than ever before, an economist says. (New York Times)

• Madoff Clawbacks Point to a Recipe for Fairness: They are not actually investment profits, if they are merely the proceeds of a financial crime. (Bloomberg)• What Does the Rolling Stone and Billboard Deal Mean for Music Fans? For one thing, music media may be becoming more like the music industry itself. (Pitchfork)

• When coffee makers are demanding a ransom, you know IoT is screwed: From this, we could deduce there is no encryption, and the firmware is probably a ‘plaintext’ image that is uploaded directly into the FLASH memory of the coffee maker (Ars Technica)

• Lewis: Inside a California Covid Revolt Residents of Shasta County have taken resistance to Covid-19 restrictions to another level: “full-on anarchy.” (Bloomberg)

• What’s the matter with the Universe? About 31%. A new study looked at just matter, and came up with a fairly narrow number: 31.5 ±1.3% of the Universe is made of matter (which, in turn, implies 68.5% is dark energy). (Syfy Wire)

• The Best CBD Brands to Try, From Gummies to Olive Oils: Want to give CBD a shot but skip the cloying neon-colored edibles? These infused chocolates, condiments, Turkish delights and more are designed for the discerning. (Wall Street Journal)

• What I Learned Inside the N.B.A. Bubble: Against all odds, it really was a refuge of competence, normalcy and transcendent play. But the outside world has a way of sneaking in.” (New York Times)