10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• Software is Eating the Markets: Welcome to the Consumerization of Investing What happens when technology and finance start to blur, when technology alters finance and consumers play a larger role in shaping the markets? (Not Boring)

• The World’s Best Bureaucrat As Fed chair during the pandemic, Jerome Powell has done something almost unimaginable in Washington: a good job. (New York Magazine)

• I Ran the Numbers Again. Stocks Are Not the Economy. Even when using an equal-weight measure for the S&P 500 and not adjusting for inflation, there is no correlation between the market and GDP. (Bloomberg)

• Harley-Davidson unveils a gorgeous new electric bike called Serial 1 The motorcycle manufacturer is spinning out its e-bike division as a separate business (The Verge) see also Rad’s Bestselling E-Bike Disrupts America’s Pandemic Commute The Seattle-based company can’t keep up with demand. (Businessweek)

• Promise of Private Debt Burns Bright—With a Big If How the burgeoning asset class plans to navigate the risky pandemic economy. (Chief Investment Officer)

• China’s Inexorable Rise to Superpower Is History Repeating Itself The country looks like a latecomer to Americans and other Westerners—but from its own perspective, this is a restoration. (Businessweek)

• We’re all guinea pigs for Tesla’s R&D Tesla is beta-testing its latest self-driving technology with a small group of early adopters, a move that alarms experts and makes every road user — including other motorists, pedestrians and cyclists — unwitting subjects in its ongoing safety experiment. (Axios)

• The Psychology of Fact-Checking: Fact-checkers aim to get closer to the truth, but their biases can shroud the very truth they seek (Scientific American)

• India’s engineers have thrived in Silicon Valley. So has its caste system. Engineers and advocates of the lowest-ranked castes say that tech companies don’t understand caste bias and haven’t explicitly prohibited caste-based discrimination. (Washington Post)

• How Do You Track a Murder Hornet? Very carefully. Getting to the nests is tricky: The best bet to find a nest is to let a wasp lead the way with the help of a so-called Judas insect that betrays the location of its kin. Use orange juice and rice wine as bait to capture a hornet, affix a miniature radio transmitter to its waist with dental floss. (Slate)