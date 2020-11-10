10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• After Big Thanksgiving Dinners, Plan Small Christmas Funerals, Health Experts Warn Our hospitals are full, we’re overloaded, our caseload is unbelievable. If you have any vulnerability, you really need to stay home as much as you can, not go to church and not be socializing, (Mississippi Free Press)

• Mauboussin: Why value investing still works in markets To buy something for less than it is worth is as useful as ever Value investing, defined as buying or selling securities at prices different than their true value, is alive and well. You might not know that by reading headlines in the financial press or witnessing the poor returns of stocks with low multiples of price to earnings or book value per share. But here’s why you don’t need to fret about value investing. (Financial Times)

• Brunch with Sifted: psychedelic investor Christian Angermayer Instrumental in the founding of Compass Pathways and chairman of Atai Life Sciences, Christian Angermayer has been leading a global psychedelic renaissance. (Sifted)

• Florida’s $15 Minimum Wage Vote Might Be a Tipping Point The Sunshine State is called a bellwether in the nationwide campaign to boost pay for hourly workers. (Businessweek)

• The future of commercial space travel is almost here with the latest SpaceX launch Elon Musk’s private space company has now successfully launched two crewed flights into orbital space. (Vox)

• Most States Aren’t Ready to Distribute the Leading COVID-19 Vaccine State distribution plans don’t know how they’ll deal with the difficult storage and transport requirements of Pfizer’s vaccine. (ProPublica) see also COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook for Jurisdiction Operations Immunization with a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is a critical component of the United States strategy to reduce COVID-19-related illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths and to help restore societal functioning. (CDC)

• 5 facts about the QAnon conspiracy theories: Here are five facts about how much Americans have heard about the QAnon conspiracy theories and their views about them. (Pew Research)

• Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna’s vaccine. It began with a car crash and an unlikely friendship. It was revealed Parton’s $1 million donation to Vanderbilt for coronavirus research partially funded the biotechnology firm Moderna’s experimental vaccine, which a preliminary analysis released this week found is nearly 95 percent effective at preventing the illness. (Washington Post)

• Giuliani wrecks Trump campaign’s well-laid legal plans: The campaign spent months building a legal apparatus to contest close elections. Then along came the former New York City mayor. (Politico)

• This perfect photo of a kingfisher was 720,000 pictures in the making An obsessive quest for the perfect shot, estimated at some 4,200 hours and 720,000 exposures, many angles and compositions before landing on this idea. (Wired)