MiB: Turnaround or Liquidations: Recognizing when do to which

What happens when a bankruptcy attorney with a deep understanding of turnaround situations is brought into advice on a private equity acquisition?

If you are Mario Giannini, you slowly morph your legal expertise into managing buyouts, turnarounds, and other private company special situations. 27 years later, as CEO of private market firm Hamilton Lane, he overseas 400 employees operating in 17 offices around the world. One of the few publicly traded PE shops, the firm has $68 billion in assets under management and provides advice on more than $450 billion in additional assets.

The firm looks for companies whose assets are more valuable than its mere book value, and can be enhanced as a going concern versus a merely purchased at a discounted price to be liquidated.

Giannini explains why he believes E nvironmental, S ocial and corporate G overnance (ESG) investing is now part of mainstream equity risk analysis, and he believes it is going to have lasting impact on both the public and private markets. He was named to CIO’s “2020 Knowledge Brokers All Stars.”

A list of his current reading is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including the podcast extras on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Bloomberg, Stitcher and Acast. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Posen’s research into monetary and fiscal policies have propelled the institute to international recognition. He was a voting member of the Bank of England.