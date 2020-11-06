Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.6.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending November 6th, 2020

Positives:

1. Markets rally strongly for the week on [insert favorite narrative here]

2. Non-farm payrolls rose 638k m/o/m, above expectations.

3. Unemployment rate fell to 6.9%, below the previous 7.9%.

4. Jobless claims fell 7k w/o/w from 758k to 751k.

5. PMI Manufacturing Index came in at 53.4 for October, above the previous 53.1.

6. International trade deficit came in at $-63.9B for September, above previous $-67.0B.

7. Factory orders rose 1.1% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.9%.