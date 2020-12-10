Finding Investing Lessons in 2020 Election Fails

Who Can Investors Listen to When Everybody’s Wrong?

There are lessons in the deductive reasoning errors and faulty data analyses that often lead even the savviest market participants astray.

Bloomberg, December 7, 2020

The year 2020 will be remembered for any number of things, including how wrong so many were about so much. From the pandemic to the election, and from the economy to financial markets, prognosticators did a horrible job.

When it comes to Wall Street, it’s easy to see why so few got it right. Coming into the year, not a single strategist had “global pandemic, 1.5 million deaths worldwide, the worst economic downturn since the Great Recession, a 34% market crash and subsequent rebound led by a handful of tech stocks” in their 2020 outlooks. But “tail risk” events, whether they be wars, natural disasters or pandemics, regularly upend the even the most logical of forecasters.

There are lessons in the deductive reasoning errors and faulty data analyses, no matter what the field, that can lead even the savviest market participants astray. Let’s consider three examples from the U.S. Presidential election and what they can teach investors.

Investors tend to see the world in terms of results rather than processes. We assume identifiable causes leads to specific and measurable effects. The world is far messier and more complex than that. Forgetting this can lead to fundamental errors in our thinking, and costly errors in our portfolios.

1. From 1928-2019, the S&P 500 was up 67 out of 92 years, or 73% of the time – basically 3 out of every 4 years.

2. Consider also that three months of market action do not reflect the Electoral College, with all of its complexities and regional variations.

3. There were six examples of a falling S&P 500 three months prior to a presidential election, and all sixfit the thesis. It is also noteworthy that this is too small a sample to base any conclusion.

4. 306 or 304? Electoral College votes sometimes are off from the state-by-state results due to “faithless” electors.

5. These different behaviors are also reflected in Trump voters more likely to have voted in person and Biden voters more likely to have used mail in ballots.

6. One could also note that during a pandemic, Trump’s criticism of mail-in voting very likely discouraged his own supporters from using mail-in ballots. This could have impacted the final results, suggesting it was less of a “shy Trump voter” and more of a tactical election error by the President that was not picked up by Trafalgar.

7. Poker players like Annie Duke describes this as “resulting” – considering the outcome instead of the probabilities.

8. “Have you ever been to Florida? It’s basically a criminal population. It’s America’s Australia.” -Jack Donaghy, 30 Rock.

I originally published this at Bloomberg, December 7, 2020.



Source: Principles by Ray Dalio