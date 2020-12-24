Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 12.25.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending December 25th, 2020

Positives:

1. Covid-19 shots go to 3.3 million people, >1.2 million Americans 2. President’s attempt at overturning election fails (a win nonetheless). 3. Home refinance apps rose 4% w/o/w, above previous increase of 1%. 4. Jobless claims fell 89k w/o/w from 892k to 803k. 5. FHFA House price index rose 1.5% w/o/w, above expectations. 6. Durable goods orders rose 0.9% w/o/w, above expectations.

Negatives:

1. President Chaos vetoes Covid relief bill.

2. Terrible pandemic week: >210,000 cases, >3,000 deaths daily.

3. Corporate profits rose 10.3% y/o/y, below the previous increase of 10.7%.

4. Existing home sales annual rate of 6.690M, below expectations.

5. Home mortgage apps fell 5.0% w/o/w, below previous increase of 2.0%.

6. New home sales came in at an annual rate of 841k, below expectations.