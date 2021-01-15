Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 1.15.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 15th, 2021

Positives:

Negatives:

1. We continue to learn a) how close we came to serious bloodshed in the Capitol; and b) that this might have have insiders as co-conspirators.

2. A free and open Democracy cannot continue when 20-30% of its population believe in nonsense spouted by fringe groups, conspiracy sites, Facebook, and Fox News.

3. Job openings came in at 6.527M in December, below the previous 6.632M.

4. Jobless claims increased 181k w/o/w from 784k to 965k.

5. Retail sales fell 0.7% m/o/m, below expectations.

6. PPI-FD rose 0.3% in December, below expectations.

7. Consumer sentiment is at 79.2 for January, below expectations.