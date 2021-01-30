Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 1.29.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 29th, 2021

Positives:

1. 27.3 million shots vaccinations have been given in the USA, daily average up to 1.26 million doses, according to the CDC.

2. Jobless claims fell 67k w/o/w from 914k to 847k.

3. US Trade in goods deficit narrowed from $-85.5B to $-82.5B in December.

4. Personal income rose 0.6% m/o/m, above expectations.

5. Case-Shiller Home Price Index rose 1.4% m/o/m, above expectations.

6. Retail inventories rose 1.0% m/o/m, above the previous increase of 0.8%.