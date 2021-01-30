Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 1.29.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 29th, 2021
Positives:
1. 27.3 million shots vaccinations have been given in the USA, daily average up to 1.26 million doses, according to the CDC.
2. Jobless claims fell 67k w/o/w from 914k to 847k.
3. US Trade in goods deficit narrowed from $-85.5B to $-82.5B in December.
4. Personal income rose 0.6% m/o/m, above expectations.
5. Case-Shiller Home Price Index rose 1.4% m/o/m, above expectations.
6. Retail inventories rose 1.0% m/o/m, above the previous increase of 0.8%.
Negatives:
1. Worst market day and week since October 2020
2. Home mortgage apps fell 4.0% w/o/w.
3. GDP growth fell to an annual rate of 4.0% in Q4.
4. Durable goods orders rose 0.2%, below expected increase.
5. Wholesale inventories rose 0.1% m/o/m, below expected increase.
6. FHFA House Price Index rose 1.0% m/o/m, below previous increase.
Thanks, Matt.
Percentage off highs, Russell 2000, S&P500 Index, Nasdaq 100Source: Y Charts