The Unpredictable 2020



Source: How Much

I am otherwise occupied this morning on a few pressing matters, but I had to share this chart from How Much annotating the markets fall and recovery in 2020.

It is a reminder how much randomness and unpredictability is encountered by investors. It is very easy to get distracted. The Armageddonists who made their forecasts in March April and May learned this the hard way.

This is why it is so important to always stay focused on the long term, and not get caught up even in the wildest of the day-to-day noise.