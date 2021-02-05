1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88 4-Speed

I was never much of a Corvette guy; they looked great but had the rep of being cheaply-made GM cars cheap materials in their interiors, so-so build quality, plastic bodies that creaked and rattled. But you always had to give them this: they are a great combination of muscular good looks, high HP and performance.

Ahh, that shape: the C1 1950s cars are intriguing; the 1963 split rear window C2 is gorgeous (about $150k) and one of my favorites; the late 60’s/early 70s C3 ‘Vettes are the models from my youth: When I was in high school, these were 5-10 years old. They have not run away in price yet, and decent drivers can be found for $25–30k depending on conditions and options. Convertibles earn a premium, as do manual transmission, (larger) big block engines, numbers-matching components, and specific option packages.

And then there is this beast below: Chevrolet Corvette L88 4-Speed.

Only 116 of 1969 models were manufactured with the L88 package, making it highly desirable to collectors. The 427ci V8 featured open-chambered aluminum cylinder heads, a performance camshaft, a 12.0:1 compression ratio, and a four-barrel Holley carburetor, all from the factory.

Sticker price on this was $6,862.20 (or $48,836.74 in 2020 dollars). The rarity of feature and concourse condition has led this particular car now at auction to already be bid up to $525k.

I have only recently considered actually owning a ‘Vette, maybe a C2 coupe, or a C3 with T-Tops. I am not a fan of garage queens and actually love cars for the thrill of driving them. Still, if I could find something that is in good shape, does not need TLC, and holds its value even after I drive the hell out of it, I am interested. Maybe one day, something like this 1971.



Source: Bring A Trailer