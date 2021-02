This is perhaps the most profound thing I could say about market timing:

“Bottoms are easier to spot and harder to act on; It is easy to see a ‘false top,’ and much easier to act on it.”

Barry Ritholtz, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, says risk assets have become very attractive.. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz on “Bloomberg Surveillance.” Ritholtz’s opinions are his own.