MiB: Where We Are in the Market Cycle









Why it is so challenging determining precisely where we are in the market cycle?

The challenge, according to Ben Inker, head of Asset Allocation at GMO is that the United States has never had these levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus at the same time. This gives low risk assets lower return expectations, but sends high risk assets soaring. There are obvious signs of froth — Gamestop, Bitcoin, Tesla, et. al., but even “small cap value” caught a bid. Inker believes we are clearly in an asset bubble, which he blames on Fed policies.

The legendary Boston-based institutional investment firm manages about $60 billion in assets. During Dotcom implosion, GMO’s US Aggressive Long/Short Strategy achieved 80+% cumulative net returns for their clients.

We discuss his theory as to why value, as it is currently practiced, tends to underperform. He suggests several proactive changes value investors need to make to update how they manage value. In particular, he explains why traditional Price-to-Book measures of value fail to capture the worth of intangibles, like intellectual property, processes, expertise, networks, etc. He explains why what you pay for an asset ultimately determines how successful that investment will be. Many people regard Inker as founder Jeremy Grantham’s heir apparent.

