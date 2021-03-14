Galloway Trashes Crony Capitalism

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week’s Real Time with Bill Maher features one of my favorite MiB guests covering one of my favorite subjects: Prof Scott Galloway trashing Crony Capitalism.

I have nothing to add here, the visuals matter much less than the prose, but you can imagine the good professor angrily shaking his fists in righteous indignation as you listen. (Or you can watch some of the video after the jump)

Scott Galloway & Larry Wilmore on “Crony Capitalism” | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

