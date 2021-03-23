Which Are the World’s Most Innovative Countries?

See full chart after the jump

The top five most innovative economies include Switzerland, Sweden, U.S., U.K., and the Netherlands. All are high income Western Democracies. Singapore is 8, South Koreas is 10, Israel 13 and China is 14 overall.

Various countries lead in different key areas of output:

Switzerland: First in Knowledge Creation, second in Global Brand Value

First in Knowledge Creation, second in Global Brand Value U.S.: First in Entertainment and Media, Computer Software Spending, Intellectual Property Receipts

First in Entertainment and Media, Computer Software Spending, Intellectual Property Receipts China: First in Patents Registered

First in Patents Registered Vietnam: Second in High-Technology Net Exports

Second in High-Technology Net Exports India: First in Information and Communication Technology Services Exports

First in Information and Communication Technology Services Exports Thailand: First in business R&D

First in business R&D Malaysia: First in high-tech net exports

These comparisons are always challenging; the methodologies used less than ideal. Still, it is always worthwhile to see what data points the exercise creates.

All data based on World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Global Innovation Index. (Full 2020 report PDF)

The Most Innovative Countries, Ranked by Income Group



Source: Visual Capitalist