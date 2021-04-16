Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 4.16.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 16th, 2021

Positives:

1. 200 million vaccinations or ~40% of Americans have been given in the U.S. as global total shots approach one billion.

2. Retail sales rose 9.8% m/o/m, above expectations.

3. CPI rose 0.6% m/o/m, above the previous increase.

4. Jobless claims fell 193k w/o/w from 769k to 576k.

5. Housing Market Index is at 83 for April, above previous 82.

6. Housing starts came in at an annual rate of 1.739M for March, above expectations;

7. Import prices rose 1.2% and export prices rose 2.1% m/o/m, beating expectations.