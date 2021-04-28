Valuations, Cycles & Bubbles!

Tomorrow, I am giving a webinar presentation at Princeton’s Bendheim Center for Finance at 12:30pm. The topic is Market Values, Cycles and Bubbles.

If you want to actively participate + ask questions you must register here. Otherwise, you can watch the livestream on You Tube.

BCF asks the audience some baseline poll questions before the event begins — these are the multiple choice questions for that poll.

1. Today’s Market Valuations Are:

a) The most expensive we have seen in a long while!

b) Pricey, but tolerable

c) TINA, Federal Reserve made Valuations no longer matter

d) Its complicated 2. The Current Bull Market is:

a) 12 years old, and very late in the cycle;

b) Looking past the pandemic and forward to the recovery;

c) Reset by the 2020 crash and recovery, its barely a year old;

d) Who cares about the age of a bull market? 3. How Bubblicious is the market today?

a) Congratulations! Its a Bubble!

b) Pockets of froth + speculation,

c) Nothing to worry about — its all good!

d) No one can identify a bubble in real time.

Looking forward to tomorrow !

Prior BCF webinars are here;

Free registration for tomorrow’s event is here