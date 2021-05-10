10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• As his restaurants’ customers return, a Miami chef is missing a critical ingredient: Workers Buoyed by a huge spring break and tourist influx, South Florida restaurants are having a boom, with no hourly workers to service them. (Washington Post) see also I.P.A. Signing Bonuses and Free Subs: Luring Labor as a Beach Economy Booms Restaurants are cutting lunch hours and gas stations are paying signing bonuses as a beach town’s boom serves as a possible preview to the nation. (New York Times)

• 4 Investing Lessons from David Swensen Swensen’s body of work goes beyond institutional investing. It can be used by individual investors as well. Here is a summary of four investing lessons he taught us to improve our investment results. (Of Dollars And Data)

• Musicians Say Streaming Doesn’t Pay. Can the Industry Change? Services like Spotify and Apple Music pulled the business back from the brink. But artists say they can’t make a living. And their complaints are getting louder. (New York Times)

• Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg and Mark Cuban love Dogecoin. Should you? How to stay safe when investing in cryptocurrency So with all the hype around cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, bitcoin and ether, should you jump in on the mania, too? It depends on how much you can tolerate extreme volatility in your portfolio.(USA Today)

• Apple robbed the mob’s bank In bolstering its ads business while severely handicapping other advertising platforms — but especially Facebook — with the introduction of a privacy policy that effectively breaks the mechanic that those platforms use to target ads, Apple has taken money from a party that is so unsympathetic that it can’t appeal to a greater authority for redress. Apple has brazenly, in broad daylight, stormed into the Bank of Facebook, looted its most precious resource, and, camouflaged under the noble cause of giving privacy controls to the consumer, fled the scene. (Mobile Dev Memo)

• Buying an Electric Vehicle? Here Is Some Advice. Buying an electric car can be exciting and bewildering. Consider what kind of car you want and need and where you will charge. (New York Times) see also 10 Most Popular Electric Cars EVs make up a small part of the new cars on the road — around 2%. Still, even 1% of the 15 million new cars and trucks sold each year is a lot of vehicles. And that figure is projected to proliferate. Some are projecting a bump to 2.5% by the end of 2021. Here are the 10 most popular EVs from last year. (Kelley Blue Book)

• Amazon knew seller data was used to boost company sales Internal report flagged lack of controls over access to seller data. (Politico)

• Ransomware Hits Scripps Health, Disrupting Critical Care, Online Portal Scripps Health is operating under EHR downtime and diverting some critical care after a ransomware attack over the weekend; a third-party incident, employee error, phishing, email hacks, and another Netgain victim. (Health IT Security) see also U.S. government working to aid top fuel pipeline operator after cyberattack The attack is one of the most disruptive digital ransom schemes reported and has prompted calls from American lawmakers to strengthen protections for critical U.S. energy infrastructure from hacking attacks. (Reuters)

• The Anti-Asian Hate Crime Capital of North America Is . . . Vancouver? : A surge of attacks in one of Canada’s most multicultural cities during the pandemic is surfacing long-simmering racial tensions. (Businessweek)

• Seth Rogen’s hilarious memoir ‘Yearbook’ earns its superlatives In “Yearbook,” Seth Rogen’s candid collection of sidesplitting essays, the actor and filmmaker recalls being dumped three days into his first relationship, then penning a standup joke about that fleeting flirtation. Rogen was 16, and he fondly looks back on that set as the first time he converted anguish into comedy. (Washington Post)