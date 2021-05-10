10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning “Super Blood Moon” reads:

• Here Are the Ways the Pandemic Changed Hollywood: A viewer’s guide to the future of entertainment, where blockbusters no longer require cinemas, studios make sitcoms again, and more. (Businessweek)

• The Secret Psychology of Sneaker Colors: You think they randomly choose those glaring shades of Nike, Adidas and New Balance? Think again (New York Times)

• No, Millennials Aren’t Poorer Than Previous Generations The data suggests that the narrative around Millennial wealth isn’t as extreme as the media makes it out to be. The same thing is true if we examine income (Of Dollars And Data)

• What will shopping look like? The pandemic has permanently changed how Americans shop, from wider aisles to curbside pickup. (Vox)

• Inflation Is Shortages And Thankfully Transitory Inflation has little to do with monetary policy anymore. It’s the way in which we define inflation that makes me a secular deflationist. You see, I’m an optimist. I simply expect human ingenuity to prevail.(Integrating Investor) see also The Inflation Scare Is Over. The Fed One Is Just Getting Started. Investors have digested the idea that inflation is currently running above previous expectations. Now, the focus shifts to the Federal Reserve—and how quickly it will respond to the rise in prices. (Barron’s)

• The Curious Case of a Toys ‘R’ Us Killer: Vornado’s twisting corporate history tracks long-term trends in retailing and manufacturing (The Bulwark)

• Bill and Barney, Two Old College Pals, Help Save the World From Covid-19 Bill Gruber and Barney Graham, roommates at Rice University 50 years ago, took leading roles in the development of the Pfizer and Moderna shots (Wall Street Journal)

• The future of war is bizarre and terrifying Drones, eternal cyberwar, info ops, and the specter of biological warfare (Noahpinion)

• This Evolutionary Gift May Protect Coral From Climate Change Coral in the Red Sea is unusually heat tolerant. The secret to its success may lie in the lucky confluence of geography and genetics. (Wired)

• All hail the return of the summer blockbuster There are a lot of things to look forward to this summer: In addition to the simpler pleasures, let’s all hail the return of the popcorn blockbuster, America’s last great uniting cultural experience. Bring on the summer movies — the bigger, louder and sillier the better. (Washington Post)