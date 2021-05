“All of this making money from cars is fairly new. The real trick is, if you buy something you like, and it goes up in value, great. If it goes down in value you weren’t gonna sell it anyway.”

-Jay Leno, Host of Jay Leno’s Garage explains how to buy a classic car to Hannah Elliott, Staff Writer at Bloomberg Businessweek.

How to Shop for a Classic Car with Jay Leno



Source: Bloomberg

