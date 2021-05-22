MiB: Scott Sperling, Co-CEO of Thomas. H. Lee

This week, we speak with Scott Sperling, Co-Chief Executive Officer of private equity firm Thomas. H. Lee. The Co-CEO is a member of the firm’s management and investment committees. From 1974 to 2006, THL raised more than $22 billion in assets across 6 institutional private equity funds, completing more than 100 investments in excess of $125 billion in aggregate PE purchases. Their flagship fund has more than $5B in it, and their Automation Fund has about $900 million in LP assets.

he explains how Private Equity has changed over time, including his time at the Harvard endowment. When he began at the endowment in 1984, there were almost no alternative investments, and by the time he exited 11 years later, it was up to 20%.

We discuss some of the bigger milestones in Private Equity, including Snapple, Warner Music, TRW, and Dunkin — all THL deals. Snapple became a model for lots of other transactions in the PE industry: Identify a company whose growth can be accelerated, redeploy those assets in a way that creates that positive return, then allow the market to revalue the firm. Sperling also describes how pricing in private markets currently ranges from “fair to frothy.”

Some of his favorite books is here;

Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies by Jim Collins and Jerry Porras



The Dynasty by Jeff Benedict



AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley, And The New World Order by Kai-Fu Lee



The Best and the Brightest by David Halberstam

