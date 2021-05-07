Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 5.7.21

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 7th, 2021

Positives:

1. Weak Jobs data supportive of more fiscal stimulus.

2. Jobless claims fell 92k w/o/w from 590k to 498k.

3, Non-farm productivity rose 5.4% in Q1, above expectations.

4. PMI Manufacturing came in at 60.5 for April, above previous levels.

5. PMI Composite came in at 63.5 for April, above expectations.

6. Factory orders rose 1.1% m/o/m, above previous decrease.

Negatives:

1. xxxx

2. Non-farm payrolls rose 266k m/o/m, below expectations.

3. Unemployment rate came in at 6.1% for April, above the previous 6.0%.

4, Private payrolls rose 218k m/o/m, below expectations.

5, Home mortgage apps fell 3.0% w/o/w after the previous decrease of 5.0%.

6, ISM Manufacturing index came in at 60.7 for April, below expectations.

7. ISM Services index came in at 62.7 for April, below the previous 64.2.

Thanks, Matt.

Copper is Up 35% YTD

Source: YCharts