

Source: Ipsos

Hey, it’s a 3-day weekend!

I am excited about sitting on a beach and reading a book this weekend. Summer 2020, we went to the beach once, sat many yards from the nearest person, while worrying if we were at risk. Despite the bright sunshine and cool breeze, it was not a relaxing experience.

What we know today about Covid transmissibility is years ahead of what we understood last July. My pandemic lockdown bubble is fully vaccinated, infections have plummetted dramatically nationwide (more in my state), and you have the makings of a fun summer.

Of all of the things I did not do last year — having a beer with a friend, concerts and events, dining out, socializing, going to the office, boating, recreation, car shows, and just simple conversations with neighbors — all were greatly missed.

Did you ever imagine you would miss trying on clothes before buying them?

Check out the nearby (UK-based) survey of what people are excited to start doing again. A lot of those items are simple, “stop stressing and go back to the way life was” type things.

The word that keeps coming back to me is “NORMAL.” As in getting back to normal, doing normal things, and having a normal life.

I used to believe that “Normalcy” was overrated, but spend 14-months without it, and your views evolve. We usually don’t want Boring & Mundane, but when compared to life-threatening stress, they start to look pretty good.

I have a list of what I want to do in my head, and this weekend I am going to start working my way down that list.

What are you looking forward to doing this weekend, summer, year? What have you done over the past year that you cannot wait to bid goodbye to?

Previously:

The Halfway Point (November 20, 2020)

Back in the Saddle (May 4, 2021)