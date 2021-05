I chatted with Tom Keene on what I learned from Yale’s David Swensen, why this is not the Elon Musk top, the folly of choosing sectors, and how bull markets end.

(Note: I got the Druckenmiller OpEd exactly backwards)

Tech Stocks Got Ahead of Themselves, Ritholtz Says

 

Source: Bloomberg, May 11th, 2021

