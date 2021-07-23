1973 Datsun 240Z

When it first came out in 1970, Car & Driver wrote “For the money the 240Z is an almost brilliant car.”

And you don’t need to spend Ferrari money to buy a fun, beautiful ride in the classic sports coupe shape: The Z car had a coupe’ long hood that was reminiscent of the Jaguar E type. The 2.4-Liter Inline-Six makes 151 horsepower and is mated to a slick four-speed manual transmission.

Japanese car-makers were known as econobox makers, and the Z car helped changed that image.

The combination of sleek styling, modern engineering, relatively low price, and impressive performance struck a major chord with the public. Brilliantly conceived, and easily affordable, the Z sold new for $3601. Positive response from both buyers and the motoring press was immediate, and dealers soon had long waiting lists for the “Z”.

The lovely refurbished driver below sold last year for $24,750.

Source: Bring A Trailer