10 Wednesday AM Reads

• Is Taiwan Next? In Taipei, young people like Nancy Tao Chen Ying watched as the Hong Kong protests were brutally extinguished. Now they wonder what’s in their future. (New York Times)

• 💥What the Bloody Hell is Happening with Evergrande?💥 Shenzhen-based The Evergrande Group ($EGRNF) is China’s second largest property developer by sales and the 122nd largest developer in the world by revenue according to the 2021 Fortune Global 500 List. (Petition) see also Evergrande ≠ Lehman Barclays weighs in on whether markets should care quite so much about the struggling real estate developer. (Financial Times)

• Why Buying the Dip is a Terrible Investment Strategy I’m going to give Buy the Dip the proper burial that it deserves and demonstrate without a reasonable doubt why it is a terrible investment strategy. (Of Dollars And Data)

• Who Owns Your Life Insurance Policy? It Might Be a Private-Equity Firm Insurers such as Allstate and Voya have pulled back from the business, creating an opening for asset managers with a higher appetite for risk (Wall Street Journal)

• Luxury Supertowers Are Going Even Higher (Don’t Mind the Swaying!) Advances in concrete, elevators, and engineering have created a new breed of buildings. (Businessweek)

• How Activist Bill Ackman Finds His Targets—And Makes a Pile Off Them The hedge fund honcho, who also has had his duds, combines a composed demeanor under fire and an appetite for enormous risk. (CIO)

• America Is Being Held for Ransom. It Needs to Fight Back. The digital scourge known as ransomware — in which hackers shut down electronic systems until a ransom is paid — is worse than ever. To combat the ransomware problem, the Biden administration has so far taken a two-prong approach: concerted diplomacy with nations harboring cybercriminals and expanded defensive capabilities at home. (New York Times)

• ‘Post-Vax COVID’ Is a New Disease Eventually we might all have to deal with COVID-19—but a shorter, gentler version, thanks to vaccines. (The Atlantic)

• L.A.’s New Reflective Streets Bounce Heat Back into Space The air in these neighborhoods is getting cooler — with huge implications for sweltering cities worldwide. (Reasons To Be Cheerful)

• China’s Biggest Movie Star Was Erased From the Internet, and the Mystery Is Why Zhao Wei was the Reese Witherspoon of China, then she was censored by the Communist Party amid a clampdown of the country’s entertainment industry (Wall Street Journal)