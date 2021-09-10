10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• Why America has a school bus driver shortage Across the country, school districts are struggling to fill transportation jobs. The shortage helps explain systemic problems in the labor market. (The Hustle)

• The Broken Clock Most people don’t care about the objective truth, they just want an answer. Any answer will do. And the more confidently you can provide that answer, the better. It reminds me of the famous reply given to the Nobel laureate Ken Arrow after he discovered that his long term weather forecasts were no better than chance: “The Commanding General is well aware that the forecasts are no good. However, he needs them for planning purposes.” (Of Dollars And Data)

• Five Lessons Evergrande Taught Us About The Chinese Economy How forcefully will China act to contain the damage done by Evergrande? Will China be able to shift its economic model successfully away from real estate and endless development? How will this shift affect the broader global economy? We’ll be paying attention in future weeks. (NPR)

• Zillow’s Home-Flipping Bonds Draw Wall Street Deeper Into Housing Zillow has essentially dived into the house-flipping business, offering to quickly take properties off sellers’ hands. And in the process it’s helping pull Wall Street even deeper into the $2 trillion U.S. housing market. (Businessweek)

• Why coffee could cost more at groceries, cafes After hovering for years near $1 per pound, coffee futures — the price large-volume buyers agree to pay for coffee upon delivery months down the road — doubled in late July, reaching heights not seen since 2014. Though prices have eased a bit, they remain elevated at about $1.90 per pound. (AP)

• The Supply-Chain Mystery: Why, more than a year and a half into the pandemic, do strange shortages keep popping up in so many corners of American life? (New Yorker)

• America’s car crash epidemic Driving kills as many Americans each year as guns do. Experts say that’s preventable. (Vox)

• Awe Makes You Feel Better. Here’s a Surprising Way to Find It. Most of us associate the ‘wow!’ emotion with something rare and beautiful: nature, music or a spiritual experience. But people in our daily lives can make us feel awe, too. (Wall Street Journal)

• Trump’s Plans for a Coup Are Now Public Some of the plots to overturn the election happened in secret. But don’t forget the ones that unfolded in the open. (The Atlantic)

• ‘The Morning Show’ Remakes Itself. Again. The topical news drama, which reoriented its first season in response to the #MeToo movement, was forced by the pandemic to rewrite Season 2 as well. (New York Times)