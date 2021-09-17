2004 Porsche Carrera GT

Porsche decided that Ferrari should not be the only carmaker producing supercars, like the F40. So they decided to go all out, making a no-compromise, street-legal racing car. The Carrera GT.

The mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive, 2-passenger, 2-door Targa was powered by a 5.7 L V10 making 604HP, derived from a shelved Formula 1 project. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. 0-60 in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 208 mph. The combination is apparently a handful to manage by all but the most skillful drivers.

The Carrera GT is now highly sought after by collectors. The original four-year production run was limited to 1270 cars. Originally priced at $440,000, they now command 7 figures. The example below sold for $1,310,000.



Source: Bring A Trailer