2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition

Would you have ever guessed that a 2019 Ford would sell for 7 figures?

This new (46 miles) 2019 Ford GT just sold for $1,220,000.

It’s a street-legal racing car, made in very limited production numbers, that has a historical legacy via the original Ford GT40s. It’s an update of one of my favorite cars, the 2005-06 Ford GT (see this or this or this). Only 4,038 of these were made.

The twin-turbo V-6 aluminum engine is only 213 cubic inches, but it puts out 647 hp sending the GT to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds.

The 2nd generation GT debuted in 2017, and it is even more exclusive: it is still in the Ford lineup, but good luck getting one. The original run of just 1,000 cars was increased by Ford to 1,350 after massive demand. But do not plan on flipping the car: The purchase contract includes an agreement that new owners will not sell the car for 2 years.

Hence, this 2019 — 2 years past its original purchase in August — in the Heritage Blue and Orange accents (part of the Heritage Roundel Graphics package) went up for auction at BAT.

This sold new for $620,500 — not a bad appreciation over 2 years.



Source: Bring A Trailer