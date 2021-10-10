10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

• Let the Market Worry For You “When I am asked what I worry about in the market, the answer usually is “nothing”, because everyone else in the market seems to spend an inordinate amount of time worrying, and so all of the relevant worries seem to be covered. My worries won’t have any impact except to detract from something much more useful, which is trying to make good long-term investment decisions.” (Irrelevant Investor)

• ETFs Are a Bad Way to Bet on Bitcoin Why are traders flocking to a bitcoin ETF when they can hold the cryptocurrency directly? The answer comes down to trust (Wall Street Journal)

• Why Hertz’s big Tesla deal is such a blockbuster The car rental giant is making a huge bet on electric vehicles — and bringing Uber along for the ride. (Recode)

• The Megaships That Broke Global Trade With a new generation of giant container ships, firms and governments made a big bet on the future of globalization—and lost (Wall Street Journal)

• Frances Haugen took thousands of Facebook documents: This is how she did it The company’s documents were available on its internal social network, which resembles the Facebook used by billions (Washington Post) see also The Facebook Papers: Documents reveal internal fury and dissent over site’s policies (NBC News)

• Silicon Valley’s Hottest Money Apps Depend on Old-School Banks Fintechs use conventional lenders for the mechanics of moving cash (BusinessWeek)

• Forget dating apps: Here’s how the net’s newest matchmakers help you find love Fed up with apps, people looking for romance are finding inspiration on Twitter, TikTok—and even email newsletters. (MIT Technology Review)

• The Science You Need To Make Your COVID-19 Decisions Spreading COVID-19, Outside transmission, Long COVID, Kids, Masks, Testing, Quarantining after exposure (FiveThirtyEight)

• The Meaning of Life Is Surprisingly Simple You can make your quest for meaning manageable by breaking it down into three bite-size dimensions. (The Atlantic) see also How to Be Happy: Everyone has the power to make small changes in our behavior, our surroundings and our relationships that can help set us on course for a happier life. (New York Times)

• Formula One racing is gaining traction in the United States, and an emerging fan base is along for the ride For a sport that draws large international crowds as it traverses the globe, the 2021 U.S. Grand Prix lured new and old American fans for its first running since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event and shortly after Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” began converting professional athletes, casual fans and those apathetic to sports into devotees. (Washington Post)