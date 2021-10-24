In Jay Leno’s first career, he was a stand-up comic. His second career was as a talk-show host. The income he earned over 40 years of those first two jobs allowed him to amass one of the world’s great collections of automobiles. This hobby has led to the third phase of his career: Jay Leno’s garage.

It’s a YouTube channel, a CNBC show, and a set of car care products and other swag (among my various ratty weekend t-shirts is one from Leno’s Garage).

It looks like a lot of work managing a collection like that: It is intimidating, expensive, and time-consuming. You need a full-time mechanic on staff. Every time you take a car out for a ride, you have to consider the financial ramifications of that mileage and depreciation. Just keeping that many car batteries charged and all of those tires from getting flat spots or bubbles is a full-time job.

Classic cars are like tattoos: One is either too many or not enough.

I cannot imagine ever doing that. Despite myself, I have accumulated a few cars that are now worth more than I paid for them. During the pandemic lock-down, I entertained myself by buying and selling a few (Sold: MB SL, and BMW M235i). I am loathed to sell any of them. But if I am going to keep up this hobby, I have to find a better way to house these. I see how others have allowed this to get out of hand and run amuck, and I want to avoid that fate.

Still, If I were to imagine having more than a few cars in my garage — not as investments, but as machines, I would happily take out for a spin, depreciation be damned — I imagine it might look something like this:

That’s my fantasy garage . . .