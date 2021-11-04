10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• Dow Crosses 36,000—Making a Book’s Prediction Just Two Decades Late A 1999 book boldly proclaimed the index should hit that target ‘immediately.’ Now the authors have something to say. (Wall Street Journal)

• What I Learned Being Wrong Even though I was clearly wrong on the price of Tesla, and as an investor that is literally all that matters, I never valued my opinion enough to put actual dollars on the line. Never shorted the stock. Never bought puts. Nothing. I just watched in disbelief. (Irrelevant Investor) see also 11 Things Every Stock Market Investor Should Know When I think about my ignorance, I can’t help but laugh. However, I’m glad I stopped listening to mainstream financial advice. After losing money in the market, I only wanted to learn from great investors who actually made money, and I actively sought them out. (Darius Foroux)

• I Spent 44 Years Studying Retirement. Then I Retired. I was more prepared than just about anybody. And some things are exactly what I expected. But other things—not so much. (Wall Street Journal)

• Despite Losing Market Share, Smaller Asset Managers Keep Battling the Giants Boutiques and specialists, which offer benefits like higher risk-adjusted returns, still have to fight hard to make their case in an industry of mega firms. (Institutional Investor)

• The Market Impact of the Closure of Zillow Offers: Little impact on demand and prices, No impact on overall Supply (Calculated Risk)

• The MetaVerse: Brave New World or Capitalist Hellscape? They have 3 billion users, an $800 billion market cap, and they’re going all in on the Metaverse? We can talk all the sh*t we want, its a big deal.” $30 billion in Capex. It’s going to be in the conversation. (ETF Trends)

• The Toxic Ten: How ten fringe publishers fuel 69% of digital climate change denial (Center For Countering Digital Hate)

• Terry McAuliffe Bet on Voters Hating Trump. Turns Out They Dislike Democrats More. Glenn Youngkin’s victory should send shock waves through the Democratic Party, which continues to alienate once-dependable members of its base. (Politico)

• Where *isn’t* Planet 9? Astronomers are still looking for a possible giant planet far beyond Neptune. Astronomers are still looking for a possible giant planet far beyond Neptune. (Syfy Wire)

• Dues Paid in Full, the Braves Are World Champions This team is about the long haul. This title is a triumph of perseverance. (Sports Illustrated) see also Rosenthal: For Braves manager Brian Snitker, a long, winding and unlikely journey ends with the dream of a world title. In the end, when the final out was made and a bumpy 45-year journey reached its pinnacle, Ronnie Snitker, the wife of Braves manager Brian Snitker, was not even in the stands watching. (The Athletic)