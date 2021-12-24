The world of supercars is going electric.

Case in point, the McLaren Artura: The latest from the UK supercar manufacturer is a hybrid, and is the future of McLaren. All future designs will also be either hybrid or all-electric. On the Artura, the plug-in-hybrid system adds 96 horses and 166 pound-feet.

Other hybrid supercars include Ferrari 296 GTB and the Porsche Panamera 4 e-Hybrid; the all electrics supercars include Rimac Nevera, Audi E-Tron GT, NIO EP9, Lotus Evija, Piëch Automotive Mark Zero, Elextra Cars, and the Rimac C-Two.

Looking at the green hybrid 2022 McLaren Artura below, you will have to excuse me for thinking I found one of my long-lost Hot Wheels cars I loved so much as a kid.

The specs are impressive:

3.0L Twin-Turbo V6 Plug-in Hybrid

671 bhp; 531lb-ft Torque

50 mpg (highway)

Top speed 205MPH

Superformed aluminum and carbon-fiber body panels

8-Speed SSG with electronic locking differential Rear-Wheel Drive

There are endless options to configure it exactly as you like. Starting price $225,000.



Source: McLaren

