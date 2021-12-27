Jagger & Richards Wealth Management

I have long been a fan of Joe Queenan’s writing since his days at Spy Magazine. Sardonic and witty, grounded in just enough reality to be believable. A favorite example is this 2009 piece “Now is the time for hysteria.”

His most recent financial explainer reveals the little known financial fact that classic Rolling Stones’ songs were in actuality thinly veiled financial tips:

“For more than half a century, as anyone even vaguely familiar with the history of rock ’n’ roll knows, the Stones have written and performed songs that provide sage investment advice for their fans. In fact, it should come as no surprise that so many of the songs Jagger wrote with Keith Richard are filled with sophisticated, cunning and in many instances prophetic advice.”

He digs deep into the catalog, and these are a few of my favorites:

“Time Is on My Side” counseled fans to begin saving for retirement early, because the miracle of compound annual growth would make them immensely wealthy by the time they retire.

“Gimme Shelter” explains why the Stones’ moved their domicile to France, a locality where they could escape the British taxman.

“Dead Flowers” explains the Tulip Mania of the 1630s that left thousands of gullible investors penniless.

“Start Me Up” VC-themed song, advising investors towards daring but underfinanced start-ups.

“You can’t always get what you want” cautioned investors that the IPOS you get may not be the IPOs you want (especially at desirable prices).

The entire delightful piece is worth your time to read . . .

Source:

Mick Jagger, Financial Planner Extraordinaire

Joe Queenan

WSJ, Dec. 22, 2021

https://www.wsj.com/articles/mick-jagger-financial-planner-extraordinaire-11640201248