10 MLK Day AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• Protecting voting rights isn’t enough to save democracy Election law expert Richard L. Hasen on the problem of election subversion — and what can be done to stop it. (Vox)

• The rhino that became an icon for peace: In a pocket of north Indian wilderness, the rhino is helping to bring peace and pride back to a community healing from ethnic conflict. (BBC)

• Your work is not your god: welcome to the age of the burnout epidemic The reason why so many of us are at the end of our rope? We allowed work to be what gave our lives meaning. (The Guardian)

• More than 1 million fewer students are in college. Here’s how that impacts the economy. Compared with the fall of 2019, the last fall semester before the coronavirus pandemic, undergraduate enrollment has fallen a total of 6.6%. That represents the largest two-year decrease in more than 50 years. (NPR)

• How to perform well under pressure Ditch the tough talk, it won’t help. Instead cultivate your mental flexibility so you can handle whatever comes your way by Josephine Perry (Psyche Guides)

• The past seven years have been the hottest in recorded history, new data shows Global temperatures in 2021 were among the highest ever observed, with 25 countries setting new annual records, according to scientists from NASA, NOAA and Berkeley Earth (Washington Post).

• Toni Morrison’s Ten Steps Towards Fascism Let us be reminded that before there is a final solution, there must be a first solution, a second one, even a third. The move toward a final solution is not a jump. It takes one step, then another, then another. (Kottke)

• What a Radicalized Chiropractor Got Away With on Facebook And what it reveals about the lie machine the company has built. (Slate)

• 52 Places for a Changed World: The 2022 list highlights places around the globe where travelers can be part of the solution. (New York Times)

• Even NASA Seems Surprised by Its New Space Telescope The $10 billion mission is working better than anyone could have predicted. (The Atlantic)