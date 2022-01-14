1970 Mazda Cosmo Series II

Anyone who is familiar with Mazda today likely knows of the brand through the MX5 Miata. That tossable, perfectly balanced little roadster back in 1989 single-handedly revived the convertible market. It also Mazda the brand from

But before there was a Miata or even an RX-7, there was the Cosmo.

The early Series I version arrived in 1967, and the Series II you see below was the 1968 upgrade. It gave the pretty little Series II (L10B) a power bump to 128 horsepower from its twin rotary engine with a 7,000-rpm redline, a five-speed gearbox, and a top speed over 120 mph.

Over time, the flagship Cosmo morphed from a sport to a luxury car.

There were 343 Series I produced by Mazda from 1967-68; 833 of the series II, starting mid-68 through 72, were made. They are not a lot of these around anymore, and they have become increasingly collectible. The RHD model you see below sold for $105,000.



Source: Bring A Trailer